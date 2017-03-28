‘SNL Weekend Update’ Proves True As Eric Trump Spills The Beans On Donald Trump

Some thought it seemed mean-spirited for SNL’s “Weekend Update” to portray Eric Trump as the dopey son most likely to spill the beans about Donald Trump still being the boss of all Trump business interests. Now, SNL has been vindicated, as the scenario in the skit has come true. Even with Donald Trump Jr. as his minder, Eric has publicly admitted that dad Donald Trump still runs the show.

But this isn’t the first time that Eric Trump has spoken out of turn, which is likely why he is rarely interviewed without another Trump family member by his side, reports the Inquisitr. In a radio interview, Eric Trump was asked about David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, and Eric Trump suggested that Duke “deserves a bullet.”

In the category where art predicts life, SNL earlier this month had a skit with Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, played as a simpleton who cannot keep the secret that the Trump family is breaking all kinds of ethics rules by having his father, the president, still involved in Trump day-to-day business.

Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. explains to Colin Jost that he and Eric are the only Trumps calling the shots now.

“The only people making decisions regarding the Trump Organization are Eric and myself.”

“And Dad!” Moffat’s Eric Trump exclaims.

“No no,” Donald Jr. says, attempting a bit of damage control. “Remember, Eric? Dad does not tell us what to do anymore!”

“Yeah, he does.”

At that point in the skit, Donald Trump Jr. gives Eric his phone to play with as a diversion. But when Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were interviewed in real life by Forbes Magazine, Donald Jr. couldn’t save Eric. It was Donald Jr. who was first asked about the separation of Trump Corporation business and the government.

“I do not talk about the government with him, and he does not talk about the business with us,” he said, referring to his father. “That’s kind of a steadfast pact we made, and it’s something that we honor.”

But when the same question was put to Eric Trump, he had a different, seemingly more truthful answer, as he said that he still discusses “the bottom line, profitability reports and stuff like that, but you know, that’s about it.” But then Eric tipped his hand even more, saying that there is no separation at all between Church and State.

“My father and I are very close. I talk to him a lot. We’re pretty inseparable.”

And the Guardian is going one step further, saying that Eric Trump keeps his father in the loop, despite taking a pact to the contrary. Eric says he will show Donald Trump the business quarterly reports even though his brother denies this.

“Eric Trump has said he will give his father ‘quarterly’ updates on the family’s businesses – which the president has refused to divest from – in spite of the sons’ promises to separate the private companies from their father’s public office.”

Lisa Gilbert, the director of the watchdog group Public Citizen, says that Eric Trump’s statement should be alarming to anyone concerned with ethics.

“It confirms our worst assumptions about the lack of separation between his business and current office. There’s no way to reconcile quarterly updates from your son.”

On Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump Jr. was also able to buy Eric off with a bag of Cheerios and a juice box, but perhaps during the Forbes interview, he left his diversion tools at home.

