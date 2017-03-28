Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Watch As Their Relationship Heats Up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out as a couple for the first time two months ago, but their relationship is on fire as never before.

Selena Gomez and her new beau The Weeknd seem madly in love. Even though neither the “Hands To Myself” singer nor the “Starboy” hitmaker have said a word about their relationship, the two cannot seem to spend a day without one another.

Selena Gomez spent this past weekend with – pardon the tautology – The Weeknd during his Brazil performance at the Lollapalooza 2017 festival, and nobody now doubts that the two are in a relationship together.

Selena Gomez at The Weeknd’s "Legend Of The Fall 2017 World Tour" in São Paulo, Brazil [March 26] pic.twitter.com/LAqmduwipy — Selena Gomez (@_selenagomezecu) March 26, 2017

While Justin Bieber and Jelena fans may remember this better than anyone else, Selena Gomez would follow the “Love Yourself” singer everywhere around the world to watch him perform. And now the “Same Old Love” singer has apparently found someone her heart is once again willing to follow around the globe.

Selena Gomez was photographed backstage drinking coffee (or something more fun) during The Weeknd’s superb performance on Sunday night, and the “Good For You” singer looked in high spirits despite a horrible fan experience that happened earlier that day, when a girl fell down from the window of the car Gomez and The Weeknd were in, according to Teen Vogue.

A few hours later, Selena Gomez confirmed her presence at The Weeknd’s Brazil concert by posting an Instagram live story showing the back of her new beau.

Selena Gomez Reportedly Popped Up on the Big Screen at the Weeknd’s Brazilian Concert https://t.co/vXYhq4qXSz via @TeenVogue pic.twitter.com/yzEHgovQSi — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) March 28, 2017

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Selena Gomez and her relationship with The Weeknd. The duo fueled romance speculations on January 10, when they were photographed kissing outside an L.A. restaurant.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez kissing behind a dumpster is everything I wanted in 2017. pic.twitter.com/vYTA31R74N — jean (@Wildsixteen) January 13, 2017

Two weeks later Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted holding hands during their night out with celebrity friends in Hollywood. Around that time, the “Starboy” singer’s ex, model Bella Hadid, reportedly warned The Weeknd that Gomez might be “using” him for fame, something Bieber has previously said about his own relationship with Gomez.

Shortly after the sweet pics showing Selena Gomez and The Weeknd kissing emerged, Bieber was asked by a paparazzo if he listens to The Weeknd’s song, to which the “What Do You Mean” singer replied, “that sh*t is wack.”

“H*ll no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That sh*t is wack.”

In late January, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd took their relationship to a whole new level and decided to vacation together. Gomez then, for the first time, posted an Instagram confirmation of her romance with the “Starboy” singer, but later deleted it.

On February 12, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attended together Rihanna’s 2017 Grammy Awards after-party in West Hollywood. A day later, a source cited by E! News revealed that the “Same Old Love” singer and her new beau were “falling for each other.”

Then in late February, Selena Gomez made a trip to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, to support The Weeknd on his tour. A few days later the couple were spotted together in Paris ahead of his performance at Paris Fashion Week, where the “Starboy” hitmaker walked into his ex Hadid.

I just want someone to look at me the same way Selena Gomez looks at The Weeknd ???? pic.twitter.com/jyF4bVJPGt — Y100 Miami (@Y100MIAMI) March 27, 2017

But in mid-March, The Weeknd reportedly decided to take their relationship to a new level and took Selena Gomez with him to his hometown of Toronto, where fans speculated Gomez even met The Weeknd’s parents – though it’s probably a little too early for that.

And last weekend, Selena Gomez joined The Weeknd on the South American leg of his world tour, supporting the “Starboy” hitmaker during his Colombian and Brazilian concerts.

