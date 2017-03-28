Did Kris Jenner Split With Longtime Boyfriend Corey Gamble?

Is cougar Kris Jenner taking a break from longtime boy toy Corey Gamble? Radar Online reported that the Kardashian momager is considering calling it quits with Gamble.

The couple was last seen together on Valentine’s Day. A source close to Jenner reported that the KUWTK matriarch told Gamble in February that she needed some space so she could concentrate on her family and the reality TV show ratings.

“Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now,” a source close to Kris explained.

“She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

The current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has received the lowest ratings yet, which sent Jenner into a tailspin. Reportedly, she urged the Kardashian clan to increase their social media presence with the hope it would increase ratings.

Kris just wants to focus on the show right now, and she sees Corey as a distraction. She worries that if she doesn’t act quickly, the reality TV series will be canceled — which would be devastating for the whole family.

“Kris just really want to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on the air,” the source added.

The 61-year-old started dating Gamble after her split with Caitlyn Jenner in 2014. They divorced in 2016 after being married for 22 years. Kris was previously married to Robert Kardashian, but the couple divorced in 1991. Robert passed away in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

For years, Kris had dodged questions about when she plans to marry Corey. Last month, Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed whether she plans to get married.

According to Us Weekly, Jenner addressed whether she and Corey, 36, would be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well,” said Jenner. “So I don’t know. You never know.”

“I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book, or Kourtney’s book. I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Will Jenner and Gamble give their love another shot when Corey returns to Los Angeles? The source has her doubts about whether their relationship can be repaired at this point.

“Kris seems to be much less invested in this relationship that she used to be,” the Jenner insider claimed.

“They are not broken up yet because she has not decided to pull the plug on her and Corey completely, but a lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyways!”

Jenner stated that she is happy with the way her relationship stands with Gamble. She’s been married twice and neither worked out. Kris isn’t sure she wants to go down that road again.

The Jenner source speculated that their relationship has run its course, and it might be time to severe ties. Kris and Corey have not officially broken up, but according to the insider, it’s only a matter of time.

Jenner’s main concern is that KWUTK could be canceled after the series received the lowest ratings in the history of the show. She wants to put all her energy into saving her show, and she will worry about her relationship with Corey down the road.

Do you think Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble will call it quits? Do you think KUWTK will be canceled due to low ratings? Will Jenner partner with O.J. Simpson in a reality show?

