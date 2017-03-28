Mama June Weight Loss Has Left Her Hanging Skin, And Only Painful Surgery Helps

Mama June’s weight loss surgery has left her with loose, hanging skin and scars that she finds unsightly. What’s more, surgery to remove the skin is intensely painful; she’s already had one skin-removal surgery, and the intense pain of recovery has made her swear off doing it again.

As The Daily Mail reports, a recent episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot, shows just how far the formerly-obese star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has come in her weight loss journey. Thanks to gastric sleeve surgery, and follow-up care with a personal trainer, a nutritionist, a therapist and her doctors, she’s gone from over 400 pounds down to the lower 190’s.

Mama June Reveals Her Surgery To Remove Extra Skin On Her Arms & Neck https://t.co/Ps24NOQ2EP pic.twitter.com/As6UOCP1Ym — Ahmed Ata (@AAlmahallawi) March 11, 2017

Unfortunately, that weight loss has brought an unintended side-effect: loose skin hanging from her arms, neck, and breasts.

Mama June hates skin removal and cancels second round https://t.co/9jz6BCmUYR pic.twitter.com/AQQizcosCD — DAFIT MUSIC (@DAFIT_Music) March 27, 2017

She’s already had one surgery to remove the excess skin. And as she tells her plastic surgeon in the most recent episode, she’s not eager to have another one. The pain of the recovery was unbearable, she’s left with a numbness in her abdomen that she learns may be permanent, and she’s left with unsightly scars.

“I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn’t, My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this.”

Following her awkward visit with the surgeon, a crestfallen June heads home, locks herself in her bedroom, and swears off any more weight loss.

“I’m over it, I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding, I don’t care about the photo shoot, I don’t care about any of it. I’m done.”

“Sugar Bear,” for those who don’t know, is the father of June’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, the former star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo whose antics made Mama June and her family reality TV stars. Sugar Bear cheated on Mama June, they’ve long since split up, and he’s getting married again.

Since her dad wants his daughter in his wedding, Alana and her family will be there – which has caused Mama June no end of both consternation and motivation. As viewers learned in a recent episode, June has a Size 4 red dress that she’s put aside for the wedding. She hopes to fit into it in time for the wedding, and at the same time, throw her weight loss in Sugar Bear and fiancee Jennifer Lamb’s face.

In fact, Jennifer and Mama June don’t get along – to put it mildly – and Lamb’s attitude towards Shannon has contributed to her struggles with her diet. Unfortunately, Jennifer and June have to work together to coordinate their schedules when it comes to Alana – and that’s not going well, either. When Jennifer gives June a call – her name comes up as “Sugar Bear’s New B***h” – June isn’t having it.

“I don’t have time for Jennifer’s drama right now, so I’m ignoring her calls, she seriously attributed to my emotional eating and I’m not going to let her get to me this time.”

Needless to say, fans of From Not To Hot are going to be in for some drama in the coming weeks, as June struggles with continuing her weight loss follow-up (including another painful recovery from skin removal surgery), fighting her old eating habits, and dealing with a hater who’s trying to sabotage her.

New episodes of Mama June: From Not To Hot air Fridays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

