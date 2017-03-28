Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend’s Ex Weighs In On Their Relationship

Javi Marroquin and Madison Walls confirmed their relationship last week and days ago, her ex-boyfriend, Tony Raines, weighed in on the new romance.

One week after Javi Marroquin and the former Real World star went public with their relationship during a joint outing in Philadelphia, Walls’ former boyfriend and co-star, Tony Raines, the father of her young daughter, spoke out about his thoughts on the coupling.

“For me it was really sudden but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship,” Raines explained to E! News days ago. “Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she’s just awesome with Harper. I am really thankful for that.”

Walls and Raines starred together on Real World and later welcomed their daughter Harper.

According to Raines, he’s excited for Walls when it comes to her new relationship with the Teen Mom 2 dad — and he’s impressed with her selection.

“I’ve seen [Javi Marroquin] a few times on the show and as far as I can tell, you know, he’s a military guy and that’s awesome,” Raines said. “I see how he is with his children and that’s very commendable… I think [Madison Walls] deserves a good guy and happiness and all that good stuff. I think with this the sky is the limit for them.”

While Raines certainly has no issue with Javi Marroquin dating his ex-girlfriend, he did admit to having some reservations when it came to Marroquin’s future involvement in the life of his daughter.

“If I have to see another guy potentially help raise my daughter and it’s on TV, it’s in the public eye, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about that,” he admitted. “This will be the third guy that Madison has introduced to Harper within a year… I’m her dad so we’ve got to talk about this.”

Raines went on to speak of his daughter’s potential role on future episodes of Teen Mom 2.

“He might come home from work and pick her up and it’s filmed, and he’s picking her up in the air and he goes to kiss her—I’m like, ‘Whoa, man.’ I might jump through the screen!” Raines said. “That’s my only concern.”

That said, he assured the outlet that he had no bitterness towards the reality star.

Javi Marroquin is currently starring in a full-time role on Teen Mom 2, but when it comes to the future, his time on the show may be cut down. After all, he is no longer married to Kailyn Lowry and their relationship isn’t exactly civil.

Javi Marroquin’s marriage to Kailyn Lowry came to an end last year during his deployment in Qatar. As fans saw on Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin’s troubles began soon after Lowry suffered a miscarriage. According to Lowry, her husband wasn’t as supportive as he should have been in the months leading up to his deployment.

After their breakup, Javi Marroquin was briefly linked to Cassie Bucka, but the pair called it quits after just a month of dating. Meanwhile, Marroquin’s now-ex-wife moved on with a mystery man and conceived a child, who is due this summer.

After going public with their relationship, Javi Marroquin and Madison Walls shared a couple of photos of one another on Instagram. Since then, they have remained silent.

