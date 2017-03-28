‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Photos, Promo, And Sneak Peek [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale is titled “The First Day Of The Rest Of Your Life” and airs this Sunday night on AMC. The network finally released promotional images for the upcoming episode. Even though they don’t reveal too much, the photos do give fans a hint of what to expect.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

The final episode of Season 7 is supposed to be the big showdown between Alexandria and the Saviors. At least, that is what it has been building up to. Recently, AMC released images for the finale. The promo and a sneak peek clip were also made available.

In the first image, one of the Saviors is seen standing in the middle of a road. She is armed and behind her, a truck is sitting in the road. There are a few other Saviors nearby. They appear to be looking for someone or something It is not clear if the truck is blocking the road or if the vehicle temporarily stopped for a specific reason.

In another photo for The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, there is a close-up shot of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As usual, he is carrying his barbed wire baseball bat, Lucille. The next photo shows Negan standing with Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). Eugene has a serious look on his face, while Negan looks relaxed and has a big smile. They are standing in the road and behind them, a truck is carrying something that is covered with a yellow tarp. What is underneath that tarp?

The next picture features Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). It is a close-up of him standing on what appears to be one of the watchtowers. There is another similar image, only that one was shot further away.

The most interesting image is of Eugene Porter, who is standing next to the object covered with a yellow tarp. He has a loudspeaker in one hand. In the other, his hand is on a piece of rope, which is attached to the mystery object. This makes TWD fans even more curious about what is underneath the cloth.

The last promotional photo for the Season 7 finale is of a walker. It has three hollow metal rods piercing its body. One of those is shoved down its throat, so it can’t bite anyone. Negan and the Saviors are known for using walkers in creative ways. This probably belongs to the villainous group, but is it at the Sanctuary, or did the Saviors bring some walkers with them?

The Walking Dead Season 7B has followed Robert Kirkman’s comic books closely, especially in the most recent episodes. Many are speculating that Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) will die in a similar way. In the comics, Negan kills Sasha, then puts something over her head to hide that she is a walker. He then unleashes her to Rick and hopes that he will get killed by her. Of course, Rick doesn’t die in the comics and it is unlikely he will in the TV show. As for Martin-Green, it would make sense for her to get killed off since was cast in another show, CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery.

One person who isn’t seen in the promotional images is Dwight (Austin Amelio). Last Sunday, Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) put him in Morgan’s (Lennie James) jail cell. Dwight told Rick that he wants to help Alexandria win the war. When asked why, he replied that he wants Negan dead.

What do you think of the promotional images for The Walking Dead Season 7 finale? Do you have any predictions on what will happen with Sasha, Negan, Eugene, Rick, and the other characters?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]