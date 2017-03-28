Angelina Jolie Reveals More About Her Mother

Angelina Jolie’s revelations about her mother to Hello magazine show how modest her mother was. The Oscar award-winning actress said that her mother was a modest woman who rarely wore make up.

Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007 from breast and ovarian cancer. Marcheline was married to Jon Voight and raised their two children, Angelina and James Haven by herself.

Brad Pitt’s ex wife said that her mother was a very natural woman. She added that her mother wore modest jewelry and that she didn’t spoil herself. Her mother may have been modest but she would have certain items for when she wanted to feel like a lady.

Angelina who is the new brand ambassador for Mon Guerlain revealed that she thought the scent was elegant and that her mother would use Guerlain powder.

Our partnership with Angelina Jolie brings together craftsmanship, quality & expertise with the values of modern femininity. #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/XF64VtrVhK — Guerlain (@Guerlain) March 5, 2017

Angelina Is The Guerlain Spokesperson

The filmmaker chose to partner up with Guerlain, as her mother loved the brand while Angelina was growing up. She said that the perfume spoke to her as it had spoken to her mother. According to her the old perfume house and Angelina matched after she had spoken to the brand about how they work in communities and sourced their ingredients.

Angelina has donated the money she earned from being a spokesperson for the campaign to charity. She said that her children, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Viviene had inspired the work. She said that the charity she’s working with is dedicated to education, health and the environment. Angelina said that she would visit the projects with her children and that the foundation had grown with them.

She said that foundation had started thirteen years ago and that it was in connection with the countries her children were from. That is it had started in Cambodia then Ethiopia. The programs would either treat or rehabilitate children and teenagers with tuberculosis. In Namibia the focus would be on conservation and education. The foundation would fund a wildlife sanctuary and animal rescue program. It also focuses on helping local people develop their communities while empowering women and children.

One of the brand’s campaigns was done at her home in the south of France. Angelina revealed in her interview that it was important her to check on the company and its commitment to sustainable development before agreeing to work with the brand. After doing her research she was impressed by the company’s responsibility towards the communities they work with and towards the environment. Maleficent actress believes that the perfume speaks to all women.

She said, “I think it speaks of all women having those few special things that make the feel feminine. And so when I was a little girl I would associate Guerlain with that.”

Mon Guerlain embodies a modern and audacious femininity. “My invisible tattoo, My Fragrance, Mon Guerlain.” Angelina Jolie #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/9e2ND3IRz1 — Guerlain (@Guerlain) March 3, 2017

Angelina’s Latest Film

The humanitarian spoke about her latest film in a promo for Netflix and revealed that she felt honored for the opportunity to tell the story of Loung Ung. The film, First They Killed My Father is a film based on the human right’s activist’s memoir of the same name. The film is about what happened in the 1970s in Cambodia after the Khmer Rouge communist party killed millions of people.

Ung lost his sisters and parents and Jolie felt it was important to tell the story of war through the eyes of a child. She added the story was also about the country. Jolie had once shot scenes for the film Tomb Raider and soon returned as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and then became a special convoy for the program. Angelina adopted her first child, Maddox in 2002 from Cambodia. She said that her sons worked on the film with her and that it felt more meaningful.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]