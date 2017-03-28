Jared Kushner: President Appoints Ivanka Trump’s Husband To Head ‘SWAT Team’

Jared Kushner’s role with Donald Trump’s administration has long been shrouded in mystery, but he may be just the man needed to help “drain the swamp” with a new office.

A new report out says Ivanka Trump’s husband has a new responsibility in the White House: the president is appointing Jared Kushner to head up a new “SWAT” team office to repair what’s broken in Washington — in a “leaner and meaner” approach to management.

Jared Kushner is one of Donald Trump’s senior advisers — a “shadow diplomat,” according to some sources — and was largely the mind behind foreign affairs on the presidential transition team until a Secretary of State was confirmed. As Ivanka’s husband, the president’s son-in-law was the target of nepotism complaints from voters and arms of the Democratic Party. Now, his reach in Washington is expanding in the West Wing, reportedly, to impart his business acumen on the “broken” federal bureaucracy, according to the Washington Post.

Enter the Office of American Innovation.

Trump plans to appoint Jared the SWAT team gatekeeper for improving the mechanisms in Washington was part of his campaign promises. The president plans to reduce red tape for process improvement in areas such as Veteran Affairs, the fight against opioid addiction and substance abuse.

With the new office, Jared Kushner will use his experience from the private sector to help President along with his radical quest to repair the way the government does business. Trump’s decision to hire Kushner received a strong rebuke from Huffington Post Politics writer, Jason Jenkins upon Trump’s announcement of the so-called SWAT team of reformers.

“So, if you’re keeping track, Jared Kushner, who comes to Washington with no government experience, no policy experience, no diplomatic experience, and business experience limited to his family’s real estate development firm, a brief stint as a newspaper publisher, and briefly bidding to acquire the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be working on trade, Middle East policy in general, an Israel-Palestine peace deal more specifically, reforming the Veterans Administration, and solving the opioid crisis.

“Oh wait, that’s not all! Apparently, this new office will also be responsible for “modernizing the technology and data infrastructure of every federal department and agency; remodeling workforce-training programs; and developing ‘transformative projects’ under the banner of Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, such as providing broadband internet service to every American.”

Trump released a statement to WP ahead of the appointment of his son-in-law to the newly created SWAT team office of consultants. The president cited the gridlock supposedly experienced among existing bureaucratic entities.

“All Americans, regardless of their political views, can recognize that government stagnation has hindered our ability to properly function, often creating widespread congestion and leading to cost overruns and delays. I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government.”

In his position, Kushner seeks to bring together the two worlds of business and government in such a way that processes work harmoniously. A chief strategy is to connect some of the most brilliant movers and shakers in corporate governance and politics. During an interview over the weekend from his office in the West Wing, Jared Kushner said he believes government best serves the people if it’s privatized and operates like a corporation.

“We should have excellence in government. The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.”

According to a New York Times report out on Monday, the Senate Intelligence Committee is supposedly set to question Kushner on more meetings with Russian officials than previously disclosed.

Pres. Trump to announce office run by son-in-law Jared Kushner that aims to bring business ideas to government. https://t.co/Z84eo1trkm pic.twitter.com/pLjUBmwkrH — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2017

From the previous reporting, Kushner had met with the Russian ambassador. New reports suggest there were also meetings with other high-level officials in Russia. Sources say that while meetings alone are not out of the ordinary, it’s unclear if the meetings are part of the FBI’s investigations into Russia’s possible link in the 2016 Elections — and part of potential improper “coordination” between Trump campaign aides and Russian operatives.

“The White House confirmed that the previously undisclosed meeting — first reported in a New Yorker Magazine article this week — had indeed taken place, saying that the purpose of the clandestine meeting was to “establish a line of communication” with the Russian government.

“Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn also attended, and, in fact, facilitated the meeting with Kislyak, according to the Times report. Flynn was fired by Trump on February 13 after reports were published revealing that Flynn had unauthorized conversations with Kislyak prior to Trump becoming president and later lied about those contacts, denying that they had taken place when asked directly about the matter by Vice President Mike Pence.”

Is Jared Kushner the right person for the Office of American Innovation to make good on Trump’s promises to reform the federal government?

[Featured image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]