Nicki Minaj Allegedly Looking To Date Nick Cannon After Mariah Carey Diss

Nicki Minaj is reportedly looking to start dating Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon in what could be the ultimate diss to her long-time feud partner.

According to reports, just days after Carey dissed Minaj by teaming up with her feud partner Remy Ma for a remix of the single “I Don’t,” sources are now alleging that Nicki could be looking to get closer to Mariah’s former husband of eight years and may even be hoping to start dating him.

Nicki reportedly saw Nick’s recent vlog in which Page Six reported he fondled a puppet supposed to be Minaj while discussing her nasty feud with Remy, and sources are alleging that the rapper was pretty impressed with what she saw as her feud with Mariah rages on.

“Nicki was captivated,” an insider alleged to Hollywood Life of how Minaj supposedly reacted to Carey’s ex-husband’s video. “She loves a smart, conscious, and sexy brotha who’s down for the cause.”

“Nicki instantly fell in love with his vlog” continued the site’s insider of Minaj. “[Nick] was being his funny, quirky self while dropping knowledge at the same time.”

The outlet then went on to claim that Minaj supposedly sent Cannon a message after seeing his clip while also hinting that Nicki may be looking to start dating the former America’s Got Talent host, which would undoubtedly be the ultimate diss towards Mariah who the rapper has been locked in a nasty feud with since they butted heads on American Idol in 2013.

“[Nicki] DMed him on some cool stuff, letting him know she admires his work and his talents,” claimed the site’s insider of how Minaj supposedly told Mariah’s former husband of how she felt about the pretty bizarre video, adding that Nick “was thankful” for her supposed message.

“It would be a lie to say Nicki doesn’t think he’s sexy because she does,” continued the insider of the two potentially dating after Minaj confirmed her breakup with Meek Mill earlier this year. “[Nicki’s] interested in connecting with him to see what can happen from there.”

The latest reports to surround Nicki, Nicki and Mariah comes shortly after Hollywood Life claimed that Carey was not afraid to reignite her and Minaj’s infamous feud, as a source claimed that the singer, who is now dating dancer Bryan Tanaka, is willing to do whatever she can to diss Minaj amid their continuing feud and that includes teaming up with her enemy.

“Anything that Mariah can do that would get under Nicki’s skin is something she will be interested in at all times,” a source told Hollywood Life last week of Carey and Minaj’s seemingly never ending feud after Carey teamed up with Ma for a new remix of “I Don’t.”

“This track with Remy was very calculated,” the insider continued of the diss, adding that Carey enjoys working with artists who have made no secret of their disdain for Minaj because it “gets the creative juices flowing.”

“Plan on seeing more subtle shade like this coming from Mariah real soon,” the site’s source then added of more shade potentially coming from Carey’s direction in the not too distant future.

While Nick, Nicki and Mariah have not commented on the reports following the latest diss and there’s no evidence that Cannon and Minaj are in any kind of relationship just yet, Cannon hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to discussing Carey and Minaj’s nasty feud in the past.

People reported last year that Nick, who has 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, was ready and willing to speak about both Mariah and Nicki during a Maxim party, claiming that Cannon “was anything but shy” when it came to discussing their feud.

“[Nick] kept using her full name when he referenced Mariah,” the outlet claimed of Nicki’s openness about the drama that has surrounded Nicki and Mariah for years. “It was almost like [Cannon] was a fan as opposed to her husband.”

Nick has not commented on the status of his relationship with Nicki amid the possible dating reports, though he and Mariah have remained on good terms following their divorce and even attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards together with their two children on March 11, just days before Carey dissed Minaj by teaming up with Ma.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]