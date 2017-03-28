President Donald Trump Tweeted: Russia Story Is A HOAX!

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday night his stand regarding on his affiliations with Russia. Trump pointed out in his tweets as to why the House Intelligence Committee refused to investigate the Clintons for their alliances with the Russians. He declared that the Trump-Russia story is a hoax contrary to the previous relations he had with President Vladimir Putin.

The posts on social media come after Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee received backlash from his fellow congressmen for reviewing intelligence files in a secret visit to the White House last week. He has been under fire for reviewing legitimate intelligence operations and reporting the information to the White before consulting it with the rest of the committee. In response to the House committee, President Donald Trump tweeted and argued that the panel should investigate Bill and Hillary’s ties to Russia rather than those of his campaign advisers.

The Trump administration is in disarray due to the growing schism by the Republicans and Democrats. The president failed to repeal the Obamacare program—his top priority once he becomes president but has failed to do so. The odd ultimatum created a big embarrassment for the president’s young term as the congress decided to close the repeal bill and proceed to more urgent matters such as tax reform. Trump blamed the Democrats for the defeat, saying that they have refused to cooperate.

Currently, Trump has to defend a fellow republican after he is under fire for secretly visiting the White House to review intelligence documents about improper spying activity against President Trump without first informing the committee of his agenda.

Rep. Devin Nunes is part of President Trump’s transition committee and Democrats are calling a timeout because of the abuse of his chairman power, saying that he should recuse himself” from the Russian probe.

President Donald Trump tweeted last night in response to pressure the House committee, "Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech… money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset', praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA," he wrote.

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Rep. Devin Nunes triggered the longstanding schism

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee admitted the secret visit he made to the White House last week. Nunes was reviewing legitimate intelligence files which he cited as proof of spying activity done by foreign nationals. Moreover, he shared the intelligence to the White House without first informing the committee of his decision. The House Intelligence Committee is responsible for handling highly classified information and deal with whistleblowers from U.S. spy agencies. Nunes’s hidden motive sparked new doubts on the independent congressional investigation of the Russians’ interference during elections. The committee’s ranking Democrat, Adam B. Schiff told Nunes that he should “recuse himself from any further involvement in the Russia investigation and oversight matters pertaining to any incidental collection of the Trump transition.”

It even triggered calls for his removal as chairman of the House among his fellow democrats. However, Nunes said that he saw no wrongdoing and shrugged off calls for resignation, saying in an interview on Fox News: “I’m sure that the Democrats do want me to quit because they know that I’m effective at getting to the bottom of things.”

According to Nunes, he reviewed the classified intelligence material at the Eisenhower Executive Office which is located beside the White House. He has also denied naming the identity of his source and defended his actions as part of his job to look into misconducts by U.S. spy agencies against the Trump administration.

Yet, Nunes’s trip puzzled other officials as he made his excursion late in the evening after a meeting with his staff. His trip should have involved an escort and a source’s clearance but the White House claimed that have no record of this encounter.

“How incredibly irregular. The only explanation you’re left with is that this is all being orchestrated by the White House,” said Matt Olsen who was the general counsel during the Obama administration.

[Featured Image by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images]