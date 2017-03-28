‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For March 28, Age Of Triumph Launch Day

The Destiny Weekly Reset for Tuesday, March 28 comes on the same day as the release of Age of Triumph. Update 2.6.0 won’t release until 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, however, so there are some things PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players should avoid.

Full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. The Nightfall and Weekly SIVA Heroic Strike playlist are currently disabled until the 2.6.0 update is deployed, but players should also avoid the Weekly Crucible and Daily Story Mission. This will result in you not being eligible to receive the Treasure of Ages loot box for these activities for this week.

Details on the various Strike and other playlists will be added after the deployment of the 2.6.0. However, the first featured Raid will be Crota’s End. Information on what has changed and what the new challenge modes for the Raid entail will be featured in a separate article.

Nightfall Playlist

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

TBD

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

TBD

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

This is the second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on the plates located on the right, the left, and the back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Pilot Servitor Fallen 2 Val Aru’un Cabal 3 Overmind Minotaur Vex

Modifiers

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Melee Kill Bonus — Melee kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Impressive Performance — Earn points in Challenge of the Elders.

Shock Trooper — Use Arc abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Light Show — With your Fireteam, generate Orbs of Light in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Golgoroth

The challenge mode twist for Gologorth requires that all six players in the fireteam must hold his gaze at least once in the same phase. This means all six players must hold the gaze in succession without receiving the “You’ve failed to capture the gaze” message before passing it around the entire fireteam.

The rewards for Normal mode are a guaranteed 310 armor piece (excludes helmet) and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 armor piece (excludes helmet), a 330 Artifact, and an Emblem. The regular Golgoroth loot rewards are also a possibility.

Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor

This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.

Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.

Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Zone Control (Do not play until after 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT)

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Taking Control Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Merciless Get 9 rapid enemy kills to earn “Rampage” Medals in SIVA Crisis Strikes. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Crushing Blows Use the Iron Battle Axe or powerful enemy weapons to decimate hostile threats. 5,000 500 Together We Rise Complete Public Events in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Stay Down Defeat Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Silimar In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased. 60 Discipline 79% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 34 Intellect / 44 Discipline 103% Memory of Jolder Removes sprint cooldown penalty. 34 Intellect /

30 Strength 84%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Irxori, Lost to Oryx. Cosmodrome. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at Skywatch on Earth. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Mercy Get 30 Arc Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]