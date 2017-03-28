Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart As Edward And Bella For New ‘Twilight’ Reboot

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s romantic relationship ended years ago but they are still friends. The ex-lovers and co-stars of Twilight series films have recently opened up about their wishes to return for a reboot of the vampire franchise.

The Twilight Saga films that created a sensation in 2008 and introduced Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romance to the world, might have a reboot soon. The last part of the franchise released in 2012 ended roughly for lead actors because of their publicized breakup. It’s been almost five years now but everything related to the co-stars still manages to create a buzz.

Fans of the franchise have remained loyal and after five years of their breakup, Pattinson and Stewart reportedly seem to be comfortable in each other’s presence. The fan-favorite on-screen couple has shown eagerness in returning for the Twilight reboot and it might actually happen.

The industry veteran and sales supreme Patrick Wachsberger, co-chairman at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group hinted in September 2016 that a reboot is possible, Screen Daily reported. He revealed that the giant media group is “going through a sea change” and they might actually follow the latest trend of television reboot or spin-off for the blockbuster hit franchise.

“I had always wanted to do a dance movie – and Twilight… Twilight was a game changer for everyone involved… It’s [reboot starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson] a possibility.”

According to Independent UK, the Clouds Of Sils Maria actress has hinted that she would be interested in a reboot of the successful series. The 26-year-old actress thinks that the team did justice by closing the chapter of The Twilight Saga in five movies but she would be interested in reading a reboot story.

The Café Society actress had to maintain low-profile after her breakup with her co-star and publicly released intimate pictures of her and director Rupert Sanders. She turned to indie movies but does not view her vampire movies’ blow-up as tragic, Times reported. She has moved on and a reboot would be something that might interest her.

“I don’t view the whole Twilight blow-up as being generally traumatic… I really never felt bogged down by Twilight. Every step turns you into the person you are, and yeah, shaped me enormously. Not just those movies, but the subsequent effect. It made my involvement in Sils Maria more interesting, for sure — ironic and meta.”

The 30-year-old actor, who gained popularity with Edward Cullen’s character, also opened up about the series after years of silence. In his latest interview, Pattinson agreed that public still loves him as the romantic vampire and he is not able to shun the image away. He even said that he can still play the role of the 17-year-old casanova.

“I don’t know really how to appeal to people and do things that they want, because that changes so quickly. Other than, doing another Twilight movie.”

However, the Lost City Of Z actor refrained from commenting about his ex-lover. He did add the statement on Donald Trump’s obsession with his love life. During her SNL gig, Stewart revealed that Trump commented a lot of times about her love life but she thinks it was because he was in love with Pattinson.

Robert seemed to be in a funny mood too and laughed about the entire obsession thing. He thinks that Mr. Trump might have better things to do now.

“I hope, he has more interesting things to think about now.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have not commented if they would like to work together again or will officially share screens but fans of the Twilight series might get a short reboot or spin-off anytime soon.

