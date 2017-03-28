Kim Zolciak Reveals She’s Devastated: ‘RHOA’ Star Shares Tearful Goodbye

Kim Zolciak has been busy filming her own reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, for the past couple of weeks, as she recently revealed that the Bravo production crew were back in Atlanta to film the sixth season of the show. Kim was once a successful reality star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans were surprised to see her leave the show in favor of her own spin-off. It’s rumored that she will be returning for the season finale next week on the show, but she remains a full-time reality star on her own show. And it sounds like she has plenty of content to share, as she recently went through an emotional goodbye.

According to a new Instagram post, Kim Zolciak is saying goodbye to her beloved nanny, who has been taking care of her two young children, Kane and Kaia. It’s no secret that Kim has a personal chef in her home, but she hasn’t really showcased her nannies on Don’t Be Tardy. And it may be because she has had her share of trouble with her nannies. As it turns out, Kim hasn’t been able to find the perfect nanny for her children and once she found her, she’s quitting her job. This week, Zolciak said her goodbyes to her nanny, who had been a part of the family for a long time.

Sad day ???? we wish you all the best Paola. We love you to the moon and back. ???????? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

“She is one in a million! I went thru nannies like a piece of gum before I found her! Patience of a saint and a heart of gold. Trusting someone with my children has always been extremely difficult for me. I went through these big agencies specifically “Westside Nannies” and the nanny that showed up here barely knew how to change a diaper, it was insane to me! Couldn’t even pass nanny 101!” Kim Zolciak revealed on Instagram while sharing a picture of her children with their beloved nanny.

It’s interesting that Zolciak is calling out various nanny services, and the nannies who she had been given. Apparently, they weren’t perfect for her or her children, so she’s very thankful that she found someone. It makes sense that she’s heartbroken over losing such a great nanny, especially since she’s been so great for the family and the children.

“Im so thankful that my job is in essence from home. And that my production company/network has understood my situation at times! Trust your gut always in these situations! I have had a live in nanny for 5 years and she is the QUEEN! We like to spoil her to let her know how much she means to us, how much we appreciate her and all she does! When you find a good one hold on to them!!” Kim Zolciak continued, sharing that she’s just living down the street, adding, “Paola will always be a part of our family but it doesnt make saying “goodbye” any easier! Ive been sad all night. Kroy says, “she isn’t gone forever, she is right up the road” Lol my hubby is so cute and sweet but….”

Sound speed @doug4sound ???? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Zolciak hasn’t revealed whether she’s looking for a new nanny, but it sounds like Paola will be tough to replace, as the children love her. But as Kroy pointed out, she lives just down the street and she can probably come back to visit the children whenever she wants. It sounds like she’s a friend for life.

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s sweet message to her nanny? Are you surprised that she’s had such bad luck with her nannies, who couldn’t even change a diaper?

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Sherri Hill]