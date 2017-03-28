Watch New York Zoo Giraffe Cam Live And Meet April And Her Soon Coming Calf

The New York zoo giraffe cam is taking the world by storm and millions can’t stop talking about April and her soon coming calf. Known as the silent extinction, the New York’s Animal Adventure Park’s cam has lifted the veil on the plight of wild giraffes and has brought the species to the forefront. With a 24/7 spotlight on Reticulated giraffes via the live cam, April (who is 15-years-old and 15 months pregnant) has become an unofficial spokesperson. As more people tune in and watch the cam, their conversations are shifting towards giraffe conservation. According to a report by the BBC, wild giraffe populations have plunged over the past 30 years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) co-chair Dr. Julian Fennessy spoke to BBC News regarding the declining status of giraffes in the wild.

“While there have been great concern about elephants and rhinos, giraffes have gone under the radar but, unfortunately, their numbers have been plummeting, and this is something that we were a little shocked about, that they have declined by so much in so little time.”

Now that the zoo cam has created awareness regarding wild giraffes, many hope that will translate into effective conservation strategies.

If you haven’t seen the New York zoo giraffe cam, you may watch it live streaming online in the video player below.

The New York zoo is home to more than 200 animals consisting of mammals, reptiles and birds. Not all animals are on public display but are part of educational learning programs. In addition to giraffes like April and her mate, Oliver other animals that call the New York zoo home include alligators, zebras, bison, monkeys, macaws, bears, lemurs, wallabies, zebus and hyenas. You may see a video filmed live at the Animal Adventure Park where zoo owner Jordan Patch introduces viewers to the resident lynx Nash. According to Patch, Nash was bottle-fed and raised at the zoo. When things become too hectic due to the mania surrounding April the giraffe, he likes to unwind with Nash and refocus.

The best way to meet April is through the zoo’s giraffe cam as the actual park is closed until May 13, 2017. Preparations are currently underway for the zoo’s opening and it’s expected that this will be a busy season. April’s calf will not be a permanent resident of the park and due to giraffes dwindling numbers in the wild, the calf will join a zoo with a conservation-focused breeding program. It is believed the calf will not remain at the zoo as April and Oliver are the only resident giraffes. The calf would engage in incest should he or she reproduce. Therefore, the calf will be moved to another location. April has given birth to three calves previously before moving to the New York zoo. As more people watch the giraffe cam and learn about the New York zoo, more people are interested in visiting the park. They even announced a contest where one lucky winner will get a free season zoo pass.

#Inquisitr Animal Adventure Park Contest: Win A Season Pass To See April The Giraffe Live https://t.co/as8GB9Vt3b — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) March 27, 2017

While the small town of Harpursville is officially on the map thanks to the giraffe cam, the zoo is expecting a surge in visitors. Many of their new events are filling their registrations in record time and people from around the world are planning to visit the New York zoo. Unfortunately, the giraffe cam is only a temporary addition to the zoo. Once the calf is born and viewers have the chance to meet him or her, the cam will go offline while the zoo tends to business as usual. Keep in mind they have a season-opening set for May. Many people have requested they make the giraffe cam permanent or install other zoo cams since they have a wide array of animals. At this point, the latest news indicates there will be video updates following the calf’s birth, but the zoo cam will cease. Maybe if April gets pregnant for the fifth time they will live stream the pregnancy and delivery. Until then, we can appreciate the time and effort spent in keeping the New York zoo cam up and running and sharing their giraffes with the world.

Animal Adventure Park: Video Updates After April The Giraffe Gives Birth, No Cam https://t.co/MS0vTS8oSY via Charisse Van Horn — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) March 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Yair Leibovich/Shutterstock]