Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Back Together? They Look In Love After Rehab

Things are looking up for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The two looked like the perfect couple following Affleck’s stint in rehab for alcoholism. Are they still going through with the divorce?

Us Magazine released several photos of the couple’s happy outing, which took place in Brentwood, California over the weekend. Affleck and Garner were nothing but smiles as they left church Sunday afternoon with their three kids in tow. Garner wore a dark sweater for the outing, complete with black pants and a matching purse. Affleck was more casual with a bomber jacket, t-shirt, and jeans.

Affleck and Garner announced their divorce two years ago. They had three children during their decades-long marriage: Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. Garner and Affleck have remained close over the past two years and have worked hard raising their kids as co-parents.

The church outing comes a few weeks after Affleck released a special announcement concerning his latest stay in rehab. Affleck admitted that he struggles with drinking but wanted his kids to know that getting help isn’t something to be ashamed about.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck shared after getting out of rehab. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

Ben Affleck still lives in the same house as Garner as they raise their three children. While they aren’t romantically involved anymore, an inside source revealed that they are supportive of each other and only want what is best for the kids.

“They are not a couple by any means, but they are resuming their coparenting arrangement,” the source revealed. “He is very appreciative of Jen being so supportive and giving him a chance to get better. She has always been there for him and continues to be.”

Although it doesn’t sound like a reconciliation is in the cards, Radar Online reports that the recent outing sparked more rumors that they might get back together. After all, they both looked happier than ever together and they still haven’t finalized the divorce. With Affleck getting his drinking under control, it seems like the perfect time for him and Garner to patch up their broken marriage.

Of course, the two have not revealed their plans for the future. The only thing that is certain is that they are both committed to being good parents, even if that means they don’t ever get back together.

While we wait to learn more, an inside source told People that Affleck and Garner have an incredible friendship. Despite the split and Affleck’s drinking problems, they both still respect and love each other. In fact, the two recently took a trip to Montana to celebrate their youngest boy’s birthday. The vacation marked yet another family trip they’ve been on in the past two years.

For Affleck, spending time with his kids is one of the most important things in his life right now. Given his busy schedule filming and directing movies, Affleck stated that he treasures the moments he spends with the kiddos, including when he takes them to school every morning.

“I like taking my kids to school in the morning and dropping them off and having them know their dad is there. That feels good,” he stated.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]