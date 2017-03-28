‘The Vampire Diaries’ Co-Stars Ian Somerhlader, Nina Dobrev’s Future Projects

Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev will soon be seen venturing in new projects after wrapping up decade long series The Vampire Diaries. The fan-favorite on-screen couple has exciting new movie and television projects to woo fans with their talents.

Crash Pad Movie

The Bulgarian beauty will soon be seen in Kevin Tent’s Crash Pad. The movie is a revenge drama story between a romantic guy Stensland [Domhnall Gleeson] and an older woman Morgan [Christina Applegate]. Dobrev will be playing the role of Hannah, a simple young girl got swirled in the lovers’ revenge against each other.

The movie went into filming stage somewhere in mid-2015 but has not proceeded towards post-production. The release date of the movie has not been revealed.

Rare Birds Productions

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have been missing from the news since the former completed promotion of The Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale episode. Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore breath his last for the CW series with a happy ending with Elena Gilbert [Nina Dobrev]. The vampire couple Somerhlader and Reed have actually been busy signing a big deal with Warner Bros.

The Vampire Diaries actor has always been interested in producing and he is making his dream come true by launching Rare Birds Production in partnership with Warner Bros. The 38-year-old actor seem to be taking a break from acting and producing socially conscious television series and movies.

During his interview with Variety, the actor shed light on his new venture that will be producing all kinds of shows. He is not barring any kind of genre.

“Fortunately I’ve been able to work with some of the most incredible talent in this business. It’s unbelievable what I’ve learned… I’m excited to take the stuff that I’ve learned and use it as applied science. It’s exciting when you walk into a room or walk on a set and experience a problem that you possess the tools to find solutions effectively and economically.”

Flatliners Movie

The much-anticipated sci-fi horror film by Niels Arden Oplev and written by Ben Ripley will hit theaters in September this year. After trying her luck in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, the Vampire Diaries actress will be seen in a totally different avatar in Flatliners.

The film is a sequel to the 1990 film of the same name and also stars Ellen Page and James Norton. Apart from trying on different roles, Dobrev is open to even do R-rated films and going topless, Hollywood Life reported.

“She knows that she might have to show some skin to get to the next level so if the part is right she will go topless in a heartbeat. She has already accepted the fact that it might be needed to go bare for her next move to get a real juicy role from another actress.”

Climate Change Series

Reed and Somerhalder are no strangers to raising awareness about climate change. The couple has been part of numerous charity events. The Vampire Diaries actor has even worked as the correspondent for Years of Living Dangerously in collaboration with NatGeo and he is hoping to continue creating such series.

“I personally feel that being involved with Years has been the single most important part of my professional life at this point. One of the amazing reasons that the first season has been so successful… That’s [climate change series] something that we have in the works right now. I’m ecstatic to explore it… This is very much where I want to put a ton of our focus. This is very much on the top of our slate list. There’s more to come.”

Traveling Around The World

Apart from great ventures ahead in The Vampire Diaries co-stars professional front, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev both have admitted that they would love to keep traveling and exploring the world.

In her interview with Self Magazine, the actress expressed that she will be traveling a lot. She is also investing her time in writing and hopes to become a screenwriter too.

“The first thing Dobrev wants to do is explore. She’s already planned a cross-country road trip… Dobrev ultimately arrives at her new house in Los Angeles.”

In his interview, the Lost television series actor said that he will never be doing The Vampire Diaries reboot and he’ll probably be living away somewhere in coming years.

“In 10 years, I’m going to be living on a ranch in Wyoming and you’ll never hear from me again. I think it’s good to close this chapter and really let it be.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]