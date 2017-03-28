Britney Spears Reportedly Planning Huge 2017 World Tour: Details

Britney Spears is reportedly planning a huge world tour for 2017 that could potentially see her travel across the globe.

Rumors are swirling that Spears is planning to take her “Piece Of Me” Las Vegas residency show outside of Sin City for the first time after the singer announced upcoming concerts in the Philippines and Israel in June and July this week.

While Britney is yet to comment on any possible tour dates beyond her two officially announced dates at SM MOA Arena in Manila, Philippines, on June 15 and Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 3, Breathe Heavy is reporting that the concerts are thought to be a part of a big world tour for Spears, her first since she went international with her “Femme Fatale Tour” in 2011.

The site claimed that Spears alleged world tour has been in the works for a while and was reportedly recently hinted at by an insider, who supposedly revealed that Britney is in the process of securing international tour dates in Europe and South America.

“Not only Britney is going to Asia, but she’s also negotiating some touring in Europe and South America between July and October,” the site claimed Spears’ assistant revealed, while the outlet also claimed to have spoken to a number of sources who also alleged that Britney will be heading out on tour internationally later this year.

“Multiple people connected to the world of Britney tell Breathe Heavy it is indeed in the works,” the outlet reported, adding that Spears team is allegedly currently working out the logistics when it comes to how they can transport her Las Vegas set, which usually stays stationary at The Axis Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, can be transported.

Britney’s possible upcoming tour was also reported by Jerusalem Online who revealed that Britney supposedly has a big tour in the works by claiming her Israeli tour date is part of an “international tour this summer,” while it’s also worth noting that Britney currently does not have any Las Vegas residency dates scheduled through the summer.

Britney Spears is set to wrap up the latest leg of her “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency show on May 20 and does not have any further shows scheduled as part of her residency until August 9.

Spears has rarely performed shows outside of the U.S. since she embarked on her residency in Las Vegas back in 2013, only briefly leaving Nevada to perform as part of Apple Music Festival in London in September 2016, an appearance for which Britney received high praise.

But while Britney and her team are still yet to officially confirm her rumored international tour for 2017, fans are already getting pretty excited about the possibility of seeing Spears tour the world again.

A number of Spears fans took to social media to express their excitement amid the tour rumors, speculating about the possible 2017 tour and potential dates on Twitter.

“Is Britney actually going on tour??? I’ll do whatever it takes to see her omg,” Spears fan @marktynan_ tweeted out amid the speculation, while @Daniel_Skr wrote of Spears possible upcoming international tour, “Britney’s world tour is coming? I’ll die.”

“So glad Britney is touring internationally this summer! It will get her ready to tour in the U.S. next year!” Britney fan @Gaga4BritBrit added, and @FeimM wrote online amid the tour speculation surrounding Spears, “Britney is really going on tour y’all… I can’t believe this is real life.”

Spears is yet to officially comment on the rumors, but hinted last year that she was looking to get back on the road and tour again after almost exclusively performing in Las Vegas for the past four years.

“I hope we can do some touring,” Britney told Las Vegas Sun last year when asked about a possible tour. “It’ll be fun to see my fans from overseas who haven’t been able to make it out to Las Vegas.”

Do you think Britney Spears is about to announce a big international tour for 2017?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]