Holly Willoughby Flashes Bra Live On ITV This Morning, British Media Goes Crazy

English TV personality Holly Willoughby wore a kind of outfit on ITV’s This Morning that it exposed a faint outline of her bra. The British media has gone crazy about it, and is calling it an “epic” wardrobe malfunction.” Willoughby, who is also a model, earlier shared a pic of her in that dress. Unlike the British media which finds the dress kind of scandalous, her followers on Instagram seemed to appreciate it quite a bit.

‘Oh Holly, Holly, Holly’: Holly Willoughby’s Instagram sends fans wild as she shows BRA https://t.co/ONZ64uFzUo pic.twitter.com/aClSQ2eQJb — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 28, 2017

Holly Willoughby suffers epic wardrobe malfunction on #ThisMorning: ‘It keeps going up’https://t.co/VABGuMwba3 pic.twitter.com/xkPAaJU7Qh — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) November 30, 2016

Holly wore a top from Oasis with an embroidered collar and a Milano wool pencil skirt. She wore a pair of Aurelia suede courts in clay. She did not wear any jewelry except her engagement ring to complete the look. This Morning‘s presenter, however, became a talking point because of her so-called wardrobe malfunction.

The Daily Star called it an “epic” wardrobe malfunction. The Daily Express said her “jumper was so sheer it showed her bra.” It also reported that her followers on Instagram went “wild” when they saw her pic in that dress. When we looked into the comments, we found only appreciation. There was nothing scandalous about it, at least not among her followers.

Mornin! Today’s look on @thismorning… skirt by @winserlondon top by @oasisfashion and shoes by @reissfashion???? A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

“Stunning as always,” one of the followers said.

“You look like you have lost weight, looking amazing for a working mum of 3,” another comment said.

The compliments range from “Good looking beautiful woman” to “Great look” to “Look beautiful as usual.”

There is almost no negative comment about her dress. A couple of followers talked about the dress like this.

“Ordered that top a few days ago! Can’t wait for it to arrive, hope it fits as lovely on me as it does you,” the comment said.

“I bought that jumper last week hoping to wear it to a wedding at the weekend but unfortunately it made my boobs look far too big! Wish I had your figure Holly,” the other comment said.

Holly, nevertheless, was on the show to talk about something serious. She spoke with Rio Ferdinand, whose wife died from cancer a couple of years back. He said that he would need help in order to raise his kids. The former English soccer player earlier admitted that he felt suicidal after his wife’s death. However, he is unable to share his emotional vulnerability with anybody because of his background.

“I’m from a council estate and you’re taught not to show emotion, not talk too much,” the Daily Star quoted Rio as saying. “You’re taught just to get on with things.”

Rio opened up to presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Viewers, who apparently did not care about Holly’s “wardrobe malfunction,” were more interested in listening to Rio. One of the viewers showed “massive respect” to Rio for what he was doing.

A quick search on YouTube about “wardrobe malfunction on live TV” brings much more scandalous results. Almost in all cases, people are seen exposing much more than what ITV viewers saw on This Morning. People, mostly women, have their tops removed or skirts torn.

Morning! Today’s look on @thismorning dress by @warehouseuk shoes by @officeshoes ???? #hwstyle????????✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Holly Willoughby started the week on Monday with a long red L.K.Bennett skirt and a white French Connection shirt. She wore Gianvito Rossi heels. Even though not everyone was impressed, many appreciated the look.

“Holly u can take off every look,” one of the followers wrote.

Right let’s start this week as we mean to go on!!!! Bright, light and rainbows???? shirt by @frenchconnection_official and skirt by @lkbennettlondon and shoes by @gianvitorossi xxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

What happened to Holly Willoughby on ITV this morning seemed to be blown out of proportion by local media.

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10:30am on ITV.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]