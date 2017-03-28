april the giraffe has changed our routine, say netizens hooked on to live cam

It all began in February.

April The Giraffe started making headlines when Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville announced that the pregnant animal is nearing her due date. What heightened the excitement was the live cam installed in the stable: People around the world could watch April when she delivers the giraffe cub.

The waiting has been hard for some. Every time, the camera freezes or blacks out, panic-stricken fans of the giraffe showered their grief on social media.

On Facebook, fan pages and groups dedicated to April have brought people from all walks of life together.

For many, watching April was a breath of fresh air—a break from politics, an escape from reality, and an inspiration.

Kassie Story Kai, an artist, who sells her wares on Etsy, says April The Giraffe has inspired her to come up with a new addition to her collection.

“Ever since I started watching the feed a couple of days ago, I have been making needle felted giraffe out of wool. This sculpture is entire made out of fluff (wool roving),” she said, showcasing her adorable craftwork on Facebook.

“April’s been inspiring many of us I think,” said the talented artist, whose needle-felted version of April is now on sale at Etsy.

According to a report by Fox 67, Erin Dietrich, a fan of April, who earned the sobriquet “the giraffe mom” went viral over the weekend, when she gave birth to a baby boy.

On Sunday, this April fan went live on Facebook in a giraffe mask and impersonated the pregnant giraffe April. The video received over 30 million views.

Many people across the world chose to binge-watch April The Giraffe instead of their favorite show on Netflix.

“I normally shut down my PC every night, but now I leave the feed on (full screen) so I can peek at it through the night. My husband calls it my crazy Giraffe Night light,” said Cassandra Wright Linthicum, who is a member of the Facebook Group April Giraffe Friends.

Guys, I know it's hard not to watch but I ended up with Pneumonia and Seizures staring at the screen and no sleep! #NotFun! #AprilTheGiraffe — Kendra Hart (@Kendra6238) March 18, 2017

For many others, watching April has been a family affair.

Kelly Rowland, a foster carer from UK says, “Following April has been a family affair. The kids have been watching too and when they came in from school she was the first thing they asked about and went straight to the laptop to see her.”

At some level, everyone is able to relate to April, as she has more live lessons to offer.

Stephanie Funai, a behavioral counselor at an elementary school, says April has shown kids the value of patience. “We are using April’s video as a calming tool right now. The kids and I love watching her and how she interacts and they’re very excited about the baby. We also use it to show patience and practice patience,” she said.

Karen Jackson Stagg, a retired teacher, said watching April has made her realize how much she missed the zoo. “This experience has renewed my interest in visiting a zoo. I would love to travel to Animal Adventure to see mom, dad, and baby,” Stagg commented on Facebook.

Kathy Harcourt-Barrett, a physical therapist assistant from Michigan, says, her patients are curious about April.

“Watching April and Oliver really continues to touch my soul. This brings me peace and I am thankful and happy to have engaged with like minded people on this group. I am a physical therapist assistant. All of my patients and co-workers ask me about April, and take a peek at my computer screen to find out what April is up to.”

For many other people, watching April offered a break from fake news and terrorism on television.

Roberta Dunspaugh DeMaio, a grandmother of two, said April the giraffe created a pleasant diversion from politics. “With all the negativity surrounding US elections and the aftermath, I had pretty much given up on getting anything positive from social media. Until one night I clicked on a link to a giraffe “about to give birth”. That was five weeks ago and I was immediately obsessed. I now plan to bring my two granddaughters to the Animal Adventure Park this year to not only meet the animals, but also meet the amazing Patch family and their wonderful staff,” she said.

Mary van Maren, a Canadian living in the Netherlands, says there is no chance of her ever visiting the Animal Adventure Park. “Every morning I check to see how April is doing and also constantly during the day, but it’s grown to be much more than that. I have friends from around the world now with one thing in common—love for April, Oliver, and those fantastic people taking care of her,” she said.

Susan Turnier, another Facebook user, says that April has united people across the world. “I find it amazing that people all over the world of different races, religious beliefs, countries, political ideology, income levels, ages, backgrounds and even different genders have come together with a common goal, to watch a beautiful animal give birth. If only the leaders of our many countries could learn from this love and compassion.”

[Featured Image by Khaled Kazziha/AP Images]