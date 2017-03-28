‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Release Date Slated For April 24, According To ‘IMDB’

Since the conclusion of Rick and Morty Season 2 back in 2015, fans of the animated comedy have ardently been waiting for the show’s return. Now, a new listing for Rick and Morty Season 3 on the Internet Movie Database, or IMDB as it’s more commonly known, appears to reveal that the series will return next month, on April 24 to be precise.

According to Enstarz, on the IMDBepisode listing for Rick and Morty Season 3, the movie and TV database claims that the first episode of the show’s third season will premiere on April 24. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t provide any further details about the upcoming first episode of the new season, including its title, casting or plot details.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the release date for Rick and Morty Season 3 has seemingly been revealed by IMDB. At the beginning of 2017, the site created hype by claiming that the new season of the animated comedy would premiere on January 9. However, the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland took to Twitter in order to quash the excitement of fans, confirming that information released by IMDB was in fact, not correct.

With that in mind, the most recent release date for Rick and Morty Season 3 on IMDB is best taken with a touch of skepticism, at least until it’s officially confirmed by either the show’s producers or Adult Swim.

According to Polygon, the show’s creator Dan Harmon recently confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 3 is now pretty much complete and that they just need to finish animating it. He also released a short rap explaining the production process.

“Here’s how cartoons work. First, you write them, then you draw them. For a really long time. Everything needs to be on paper, so you can see it. If all I do is write it, and then put it on TV, it’ll look like a script, instead of Rick and Morty, which you seem to like. So when you ask where it is, the answer is: they’re drawing it,” he rapped.

If production on the upcoming season is nearly complete, that would make an April 24 release date completely feasible.

Details around Rick and Morty Season 3 have, so far, been a little thin on the ground. The show’s second season ended in 2015 with Rick handing himself into the Galactic Federation, awaiting a lifetime in prison. Harmon confirmed that the show’s upcoming third season will pick up following the events of that season finale, but he reassured fans that it won’t be the overall theme of the entire season, suggesting that Rick will quite quickly find his way out of prison.

“I don’t think anybody wants to do a third season that spends a whole bunch of episodes dealing with a situation that we created at the end of the second season,” he said. “So I think that’s a non-spoiler way of saying things should be okay pretty quickly.”

When Rick and Morty Season 3 does eventually hit our screens, Harmon confirmed that it will be 14 episodes length, which is significantly longer in comparison to Season 1’s 11 episodes and Season 2’s ten. The second episode of that new season will be called “Rickmancing The Stone,” and it was written by Jane Becker, who’s new to the show this season. However, that’s the only episode from the upcoming season to so far be revealed, thanks to a picture shared by a cast member on Instagram.

According to IMDB, the third season of Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim on April 24, however, that release date is yet to be officially confirmed by the network or producers.

