Gwen Stefani Reportedly Adopting A Baby Girl Behind Blake Shelton’s Back

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have faced a lot of pregnancy rumors in the past few months. While their romance continues to heat up, is Stefani planning on adopting a baby girl without Shelton’s knowledge?

Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports that Stefani wants to adopt before the year is out. She hasn’t told the country crooner about her plans to expand the family, though an insider revealed that she’s just waiting for the perfect moment to break the news.

“She is going to have a private, romantic dinner with just the two of them, with candles and flowers, and she is going to present the entire adoption scenario to him,” the insider shared.

Shelton isn’t the only one kept out of the loop. The No Doubt alum reportedly hasn’t told any of her boys about their new sister. Of course, there’s a good chance that Stefani hasn’t broken the news because the entire adoption is made up. No credible evidence has surfaced to back up the claims.

@blakeshelton #oklahoma Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

Stefani wouldn’t be the first celebrity to keep an adoption a complete secret. Eva Mendes and Sandra Bullock kept their pregnancies and adoptions away from the media until they were ready to reveal the exciting news. There’s no telling if Stefani is taking a similar approach, but it isn’t likely that she would exclude Shelton from the planning.

According to Hollywood Life, Stefani’s relationship with Shelton is starting to get serious. The two are currently competing against each other on The Voice and Stefani recently admitted that a proposal from Shelton on live TV would be amazing.

“What about, like, a proposal on the show?” Alicia Keys asked the couple on a recent episode.

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Shelton asked.

“That’d be my dream come true!” Gwen Stefani answered after a short laugh.

#BlakeShelton Reportedly Ready To Propose To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ https://t.co/y2SSrM2xJE — Perry Miller (@GossipnSpoilers) March 27, 2017

Shelton and Stefani haven’t shied away from flirting in front of the cameras. In fact, they haven’t held back during the blind auditions on The Voice and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Whether or not this means Shelton will propose in the near future is another matter.

Shelton’s romance with Stefani started on Season 9 of the singing competition. Their relationship came at a time when they were both getting over divorces and trying to move forward with their lives. Stefani separated from longtime husband Gavin Rossdale while Shelton parted ways with fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

#radperson Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 16, 2016 at 8:15pm PDT

Stefani shares three sons with Rossdale – Kingston (10), Zuma (8) and Apollo (3). Shelton doesn’t have any kids of his own, though it might not be long before he and Stefani start expanding the family.

In the meantime, Daily Mail reports that Stefani was recently spotted enjoying an afternoon outing on St. Patrick’s Day. The singer wore a green shirt and blue jeans as she made her way to a nail salon in Studio City, California. Stefani completed her look with some sunglasses and a pair of Vans sneakers.

According to Access Hollywood, the outing comes after Stefani posted a hilarious photo of Shelton from the 1990s on Twitter. The image features a young Shelton rocking a full-on mullet and denim shirt. She captioned the photo, “#NewProfilePic.”

Shelton returned the favor by changing his profile pic to a shot of Stefani performing on stage. The social media back in forth isn’t a first for the couple. Last spring, Stefani shared a photo of Shelton when he was just a kid while he posted one of Stefani as a teen.

The two have not commented on the adoption rumors or whether or not they will be tying the knot later this year. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

