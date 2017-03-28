‘Prison Break’ Season 5: Robert Knepper Teases a New ‘T-Bag’ In 2017 Revival

Season 5 of Prison Break has a release date a week from today on April 4 and fans are hoping that it lives up to the hype. The fifth season will feature nine episodes and many fan favorites are returning including Theodore ‘T-Bag’ Bagwell. The charismatic sociopath is part of the Fox River Eight and became of one the most popular characters in the original run of the series for his punchlines, creepiness, and charm.

Robert Knepper, who plays T-Bag, was last seen in The Final Break special back in prison where he was put in solitary confinement as part of Scofield plan. His character also made a guest appearance in the short-lived Breakout Kings. However, in the Season 5 Prison Break trailer, Bagwell presents Lincoln with proof that Michael Scofield may still be alive. The ever resourceful killer has also got a cybernetic hand to replace the one John Abruzzi chopped off in Season 1 and he managed to get out of prison – seemingly getting help from a powerful ally.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Knepper, who is currently starring in Homeland, talked about how he wasn’t interested in playing a prison again and how a new twist on his popular character revitalized his interest.

When asked in the interview, whether he still considers his character T-Bag an animal in the upcoming fifth season, Knepper replies with the following:

“It’s probably still there. For all of us, but particularly for me, because this guy was such a killer… if somebody said something wrong to him, he would probably kill you. But things are a bit deeper now. He thinks about things now. I don’t want to give anything away; people talk a lot about plot with this show, and I think it’s better to be surprised. A lot of my plot points haven’t been brought out yet, and it’ll be nice for y’all to be surprised by them. But I think you’re going to find him fighting his demons a little bit more than he would have before. Before, he would have said, “You’re looking at me wrong? You’re dead.” Now, he’ll say, “I have to think about it. If I kill somebody, there are ramifications.”

T-Bag losing his hand was central to the character as it showed how resourceful he can be despite being handicapped. Robert Knepper revealed that he was interested in losing the hand and it was something new to television. The actor also went with the left hand since he is right-handed.

During the interview, Knepper also his conversation with the series creator Paul Scheuring about T-Bag having a new twist to his storyline:

“Paul Scheuring called me up for [season five] at the beginning of the year, I said, ‘Just give him something new. Just make sure we have something new.’ And he did. He gave us so much new stuff for so many of our characters, but also some of the old stuff, which was great.”

The original Prison Break series is one of the most popular shows on Netflix and its binge-worthiness has garnered the series a legion of fans despite ended about seven years ago. Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell who play brothers Michael and Lincoln respectively, got to work together again on The Flash and this renewed their interest in bringing back Prison Break.

If you think nine episodes is not enough, the Prison Break writers have confirmed that the series could return for a sixth season if there is enough interested when asked by a fan:

Prison Break Season 5 airs April 4 on Fox.

