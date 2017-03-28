Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Slammed For ‘The Voice’ Alliance Against Adam Levine

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are being slammed for appearing to create an alliance and using their romance to team up against fellow coach Adam Levine on The Voice.

The most recent instalment of Season 12 of the NBC singing show showed Shelton make it pretty clear that he’s on Team Gwen when it comes to choosing between his girlfriend and his long time The Voice co-coach, and some fans weren’t too happy that Blake and Gwen appeared to be using their high-profile romance to work together against their fellow coaches.

Shelton made his allegiance clear after Levine and Stefani, who Blake has been dating for the past year and a half, fought over contestant Autumn Turner on their teams during the March 27 battle rounds episode of The Voice Season 12, where Blake let Adam know that he was siding with his girlfriend by throwing out a playful diss to his long time co-coach.

“If you want to go to diners, drive-ins and dives you should go with Guy Fieri here,” Shelton said of Levine while joking about Adam’s bleach blond hair by comparing him to the Food Network star according to Daily Mail, before the country star then gushingly praised Stefani and urging the contestant to join his girlfriend’s team.

“If you want a grand, powerful female coach to help you win The Voice,” Blake then continued of Stefani during the battle rounds, “maybe you should go with Gwen.”

However, Shelton’s powers of persuasion didn’t work on the contestant, who then chose Team Adam much to some The Voice viewer’s delight.

“She said ‘I like diners and French fries, I choose Adam.’ Hahahahahaha take that Gwen and Blake! #thevoice” Twitter user @shaelahwhite tweeted out after seeing Autumn choose Levine over Stefani despite Shelton’s attempts to get her to join Team Gwen, while @Tav147Frances added, “Thank you Autumn for picking Adam. Blake needs to mind his [own] business and let Gwen fight her own battles!”

“What is this the Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani show against Adam Levine? This is getting ridiculous,” The Voice fan @rapunzel0904 then tweeted of the couple’s apparent alliance against Adam, while @njro53Robinson added on the social media site of Shelton and Levine’s exchange, “I’m getting a little tired of Blake downing Adam! Now we deal with Gwen and Blake, come on. NOT COOL! It was fun at first not now.”

But while it seemed like the tension between The Voice coaches was all in good fun, the playful drama between Adam, Blake, and Gwen wasn’t done there during the most recent episode of Season 12.

Levine then also noted that Shelton and Stefani appeared to be teaming up against himself and fellow coach Alicia Keys, joking that Blake and Gwen’s teams were essentially the same after the couple’s flirting and PDA on the show has caused a whole lot of controversy over recent weeks.

After Stephanie Rice remained on Gwen’s team as Blake stole Caroline Sky from Stefani during the most recent instalment of The Voice’s infamous battle rounds, Levine joked that Caroline hadn’t actually been stolen at all.

“You went from Team Gwen to Team Gwen,” Adam joked of Shelton’s steal from Stefani according to Daily Mail.

“You went from Team Gwen to Team Gwen! Adam is so right!!!” @felicia23456 tweeted after seeing Levine joke about Shelton and Stefani’s apparent alliance play out.

Fan’s accusations that Shelton and Stefani may be using their romance to team up against their fellow coaches, namely Adam, come after Alicia Keys initially joked that she and her fellow coaches would actually be ganging up on and creating their own alliance against Shelton ahead of the Season 12 premiere.

“We’re all against Blake pretty much, because we’re angry at him,” Keys told The Insider last month of how she, Levine and Stefani were initially planning to create an alliance against Shelton during Season 12 of The Voice. “The three of us are totally one thousand percent against Blake.”

Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are teaming up and forming an alliance against Adam Levine on The Voice?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]