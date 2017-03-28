‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Reignites Lesbian Rumors With Baby Daddy Reveal

In an unexpected move, Kailyn Lowry just shared a picture of her new baby daddy — only it wasn’t really the father. The Teen Mom 2 star just trolled fans on social media by sharing a photo of her and Becky Hayter with the caption, “Baby Daddy Showed Up.” Did she just reignite lesbian rumors?

According to OK Magazine, the photo featured Lowry and Hayter cuddling with each other on a coach. Lowry announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, but hasn’t revealed the identity of the father. She says that she’ll make the big announcement when she’s ready, but there’s no telling when that will happen.

Boy or girl? ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

As for Hayter, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowry and her were first linked last summer. The two have been friends for a number of years, but rumors of a romance took off after a few scandalous photos were posted online.

Lowry has been open about her sexuality in the past, which includes some lesbian and bisexual encounters. At the time, both Lowry and Hayter denied they were romantically involved, but that didn’t stop everyone from speculating about what was really happening behind the scenes. Even Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, seemed convinced that something was happening between the two women.

Given the recent photos, there might be more to their friendship than meets the eye. In addition to the cuddling photo, Lowry and Hayter posed at a book signing they attended at Johns Hopkins University. Some camera equipment can be seen in the shot, which seems to indicate Hayter might appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2.

On the way to Johns Hopkins for my signing! Who will I be seeing at 12? ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

The two also uploaded a video in which they joked about their alleged romance. “Are you so happy to be my girlfriend now?” Lowry questioned Hayter in the video. “I’m so glad we made it official.”

The comments were clearly made in good fun, but is there something more to their friendship? Some fans theorize that Lowry was just testing the waters to see what kind of reaction she would get on social media. Some also believe that Lowry and Hayter have been hooking up for years and it’s only a matter of time before Lowry makes the big announcement.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Lowry is just joking about it all. After all, she is expecting another baby with her third boyfriend.

While Lowry continues to drum up drama, Us Magazine reports that Marroquin is finally moving on with his life and focusing on raising his son, Lincoln. In fact, when fans wore “Team Javi Puta” shirts at Lowry’s book signing, the reality star was having none of it.

“At the end of the day that isn’t cool,” he shared. “That’s my son’s mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

The comments are a huge turnaround for Marroquin, who bashed Lowry as recently as last month. In February, Marroquin revealed that he is “disgusted” by even looking at Lowry. It isn’t clear what changed Marroquin’s perspective, but it might have something to do with his new romance with Madison Channing Walls.

???? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Marroquin and the Real World star confirmed their new romance a few weeks ago. With his divorce now behind him and a new girlfriend, it seems like Marroquin is finally ready to move past his drama with Lowry.

For Lowry, the drama is just getting started. The Teen Mom star is gearing up for her third baby and has everyone guessing the identity of her newest baby daddy. “I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Lowry assured fans.

[Featured Image by MTV]