Jacqueline Laurita Quits ‘RHONJ’ To Avoid Confrontation With Danielle Staub?

Jacqueline Laurita has been keeping a low profile over the past couple of months and her co-stars have been filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are currently on a trip and many suspect that this is indeed a cast trip. Giudice has been busy as her mother just passed away suddenly and she’s clearly mourning her loss. However, Jacqueline was missing from the trip, which made people question whether she was even filming the show.

According to a new tweet, Jacqueline Laurita is now revealing why she’s not filming this current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it sounds like she wanted more money and more airtime. Last season, Laurita was the outcast as she didn’t get along with Giudice and the other ladies. She walked out of the last lunch the ladies filmed together and fans wondered if she would ever return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, she’s sharing that she was possibly offered a “friend of the wives” role, which wasn’t appealing to her.

????"Oh what a night!"???? (The party AFTER the party) ???????????? A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

“They wanted me part time w/the option of full time depending on how my story unfolded. I choose not to film unless confirmed full time. More$,” Jacqueline Laurita tweeted when fans asked her about filming this current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, adding in a separate tweet, “Plus if it ended up being part time & not full time, it wasn’t worth my time, the aggravation, and $.”

It sounds like Jacqueline Laurita doesn’t want to film the show for anything less than Giudice and Melissa’s paychecks. It is possible that she’s thinking about the high earners in the franchise, including NeNe Leakes, Teresa, and Bethenny Frankel, who are rumored to be making over $1 million. Maybe Jacqueline Laurita wants the same kind of money and told producers that she had no interest in returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Loving my @zarianasjewels chokers! She has so many cute things! A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Or maybe Jacqueline Laurita isn’t returning because Danielle Staub is filming the show with Giudice. After Joe Giudice went to prison, Giudice and Staub met up and talked through their issues. But Danielle may hold a grudge against Laurita and maybe Jacqueline doesn’t want to deal with both Danielle and Teresa being upset with her. While she may have put Staub behind her, she was clearly upset with Melissa Gorga last year for ruining her friendship with Giudice.

“It’s obvious how so many relationships changed once Melissa came into the picture. It’s ALL CLEAR to me now! She definitely was in everyone’s head causing problems. The real paranoia came from Melissa who then projected it onto me, because as we know, in the past, everyone has had a relationship with Teresa except for Melissa. Melissa’s paranoia was worrying about me getting close to Teresa again because she was finally getting acceptance from Teresa publicly and she didn’t want anyone to take her spot,” Laurita has written in her Bravo blog,

“Melissa used to call me every day to gossip. She claimed to have the inside scoop from Teresa’s attorney that they shared, her brother and family, and knew all the ongoing drama in Teresa’s household. She told everybody! Well, of course I listened to it! Who wouldn’t?”

What do you think of Jacqueline Laurita’s decision to skip out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, even though she has been using the show to spread the word about autism? Do you think she will be missed on the show or do you think Danielle’s return will overshadow her absence?

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Project Angel Food]