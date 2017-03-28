Phaedra Parks Divorce Reversed: Will She Ever Be Able To Put Apollo In The Past?

Phaedra Parks took a while to get divorced from her husband Apollo Nida when she was filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Parks revealed that she took her time, as she wanted to make sure she was doing the right thing for herself and her children, but she never expected to face such a backlash for waiting. Kandi Burruss’ mother has criticized Phaedra for waiting so long, and she suspected that Parks was hiding something. And sources have revealed that she waited so Apollo couldn’t testify against her at a specific court meeting.

According to a new US Weekly report, Phaedra Parks is now facing an interesting dilemma. Even though she filed for divorce and a judgment was put in place, a judge in Atlanta is reversing that decision. Just as she thought it was all over, her ex-husband Apollo is coming back again. And it is interesting that the case is reopening, as he is already engaged to another woman and possibly planning a wedding.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage,” Phaedra Parks’ rep, Steve Honig, has told US Weekly, revealing that Apollo is behind this latest stunt.

“Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children,” he continues, according to Us Weekly, revealing that Phaedra Parks isn’t about to leave Apollo in charge of the divorce and isn’t about to let him control her freedom.

Of course, Nida has revealed once that he doesn’t want to get a divorce from his wife. And yet, he has proposed to another woman and they are planning on getting married. This is clearly a case of him possibly postponing the divorce to see if he can get a better settlement. Or maybe this is what Phaedra wants people to believe.

So, what did Apollo do to postpone the divorce? As it turns out, it was Phaedra Parks who made the mistakes on the court documents, which troubled the judge. Apparently, she misspelled her husband’s last name, writing “Nita” rather than “Nida.” In addition, the judge was troubled by the fact that Phaedra Parks had led him to believe that he could attend future divorce hearings even though he was in prison. The judge has never said such a thing, and him leaving the facility was never an option. And lastly, as shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Apollo was never notified of the divorce being final.

#TheNidaTeam wants to thank you all who has purchased the #PhineBody workout DVD's!! ❤️️#NidaFitness #newyearnewyou #thenidateam #rhoa #apollonida A post shared by APOLLO NIDA RHOA (@apollonida03) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

One of the reasons why Apollo may delay this divorce is because of their children. Phaedra Parks and Nida have two children, Ayden and Dylan. And while he’s in prison, she’s calling the shots about these kids. She decides when they can visit their father in prison and when they can talk to him on the phone. Maybe he doesn’t want to let go of the marriage before he can make a solid arrangement over the kids. And this could be why his future wife is so understanding of the situation. While the judge may feel bad for him in regards to the technical matters of the court documents, it is questionable whether he will get partial custody of the children. Either way, it sounds like Parks won’t be getting rid of Nida anytime soon.

What do you think of the divorce being pushed again? Are you surprised that Phaedra Parks can’t get rid of her ex-husband as quickly as she wants?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]