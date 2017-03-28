Moto X 2017 Leaks: Snapdragon 625, 3GB RAM, 32GB Of Storage And Dual-Cameras

The Moto X, Motorola’s former flagship, has been under the radar for more than a year. The last time the Moto X family of devices were released, it was 2015. Last year, Lenovo, which acquired the Motorola brand, opted to dedicate its efforts on the Moto Z family of devices instead. If a new set of leaks is to be believed, however, the Moto X would be making a return this 2017, but not in the way that most of its fans would think.

According to a report from Android Authority, a set of images from Gerry Yin show what appears to be the next-generation Moto X device. What was rather interesting was the fact that the smartphone in the pictures featured a number of surprising specs. Unlike the last Moto X of 2015, the Moto X of 2017 appears to be a midrange device.

Though the legitimacy of the leaks themselves could not be verified, the quality of the photos appears to show a Motorola smartphone that has not been released to the market yet. Overall, the smartphone in itself is compelling enough, as the device is clad in a brushed metal shell with antenna lines at the top and bottom. A dual-camera setup with flash is also prevalent at the back of the device, which is situated above Motorola’s iconic batwing logo.

The front of the device is dominated by a 5.5-inch display, and a fingerprint sensor sits at the bottom of the smartphone. While it remains to be seen if the screen is an AMOLED panel with Full HD or QHD resolution, numerous netizens have noted that the bezels on the device are quite substantial. If any, the front of the leaked smartphone looks very much like Motorola’s other handsets, and while the design is pretty good, it also makes the device very similar in design with other smartphones from the manufacturer.

Inside the device are midrange specs, starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, according to a 9to5Google report. The choice for the processor of the Moto X 2017 appears to be unique, as Lenovo could have easily equipped the device with a Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 820 for more competitive performance. Then again, the Snapdragon 625 is among the most efficient mobile processors in the market. Thus, its inclusion in the Moto X 2017 would definitely boost the upcoming smartphone’s battery life.

Memory and storage-wise, the leaked images of the Moto X 2017 appear to suggest that the upcoming smartphone would feature a rather conservative 3GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of internal storage. While 3GB of memory and 32GB of RAM is adequate, similar specs could already be featured in extremely affordable devices, such as the Asus Zenfone 3 Max.

Another observation from Motorola fans was the fact that the Moto X 2017 leaked images do not show connector pins for the company’s iconic MotoMods. Thus, with the leaked images in mind, it appears that the Moto X 2017 would not feature any compatibility with the plethora of add-ons that were released last year for the Moto Z.

Considering the leaked specs and the overall design of the Moto X 2017, it appears that Lenovo is set on making the family of smartphones into its midrange line. If any, the specs of the leaked device all but proves that the Moto Z family would, undoubtedly, be the flagship series of the mobile manufacturer.

A release date for the Moto X 2017 has not been confirmed by Lenovo, though speculations are high that the upcoming device would be unveiled later on in the year, especially since the smartphone maker recently announced new devices during the recently held Mobile World Congress. Pricing for the device remains unknown as well, though if the specs of the leaked smartphone are proven true, there is a good chance that the Moto X 2017 would be priced significantly less than the Moto Z.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]