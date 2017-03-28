‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Drama Continues, Javi Marroquin Weighs In

Kailyn Lowry attended a book signing in Baltimore over the weekend and during the event, a couple of fans seemingly took a stand against her and professed their loyalty to her former husband.

In a photo shared online, two women were seen wearing “Team Javi Puta” shirts as they posed alongside the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star.

Look you made it to ex wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9 pic.twitter.com/OIUU5c3JYO — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) March 25, 2017

“Their shirts are epic,” Marroquin tweeted in response to the photo, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on March 25. Then, just a short time later, Marroquin removed the post and claimed he and Kailyn Lowry were moving forward and focusing on doing what is best for their son.

“At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way,” he wrote.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have been at odds since their marriage came to an end last year and after Lowry announced her pregnancy, things between them seemed to get worse. In fact, some of their drama played out on Twitter with indirect tweets and re-tweets.

“I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” Marroquin wrote last month, according to a separate report by Us Weekly magazine.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry claimed, “You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln one year later. Then, after suffering a miscarriage in late 2015, Kailyn Lowry informed her now-ex-husband that she was no longer considering expanding their family. Instead, she claimed, she would be focusing her energy on her career.

Following the end of Kailyn Lowry’s marriage in May of last year, she moved on with someone new and became pregnant in early November. However, the reality star chose to keep her pregnancy from fans until late last month when she finally confirmed the ongoing rumors claiming she had been sporting a baby bump. Right away, fans were shocked to find out that Kailyn Lowry was pregnant with her third child by a third man — who she was no longer dating.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Since her pregnancy news was confirmed, Kailyn Lowry has faced tons of speculation into who may have fathered her third child.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the reality star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, revealed to Radar Online at the end of last month. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep added. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Among the possibly baby’s fathers is Chris Lopez, a friend of the Teen Mom 2 star who tweeted about a miracle baby in early January. Although the tweet has since been removed, multiple outlets took note of the post when it was live and pointed out that it had been “favorited” by just one person: Kailyn Lowry.

Producer JC Cueva has also been named as a potential baby’s father but months ago, after rumors suggested he and Kailyn Lowry may be dating, the reality star shut down the rumors on social media.

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth sometime this summer.

