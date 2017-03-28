Danielle Stislicki Update: Women’s Self-Defense Course In Honor Of Missing Woman

A women’s self-defense and awareness course is being held next month in honor of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki. The free class is geared toward teaching females how to stay safe in any situation, while also highlighting the ongoing and fervent search for Danielle.

According to the Fight for Dani Womens Awareness Facebook group, Renee Knowlton is organizing the event and posted a message on the group’s page which reads as follows.

“As we fight to find Danielle, we also need to fight to stay safe. Please join this group, please join this FREE event. This is a priceless gift for you and your loved ones! #FindDani”

@DerrickL @NancyGrace Danielle Stislicki Update: Things We Know So Far About Missing Woman’s Case https://t.co/x0UWPLjWgI — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) March 24, 2017

According to Facebook, the self-defense course is hosted by William Martin and is slated to take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time at 44254 Warren Road in Canton, Michigan 48187. The details of the event, according to the post promoting it, are as follows.

“Inspired by Danielle Stislicki this course will help keep our communities safer and educate women in those communities how to better protect themselves.”

#FindDani Danielle Stislicki Update: Heart Buttons Raise Awareness About Missing Persons https://t.co/60jj3Gmc9y — AnnMarie (@rajaneesmom) March 18, 2017

At press, 40 individuals had confirmed they would be attending the self-defense course with 193 more people interested in the event.

As far as Danielle’s case, police have remained fairly tight-lipped, noting that releasing information to the public would not be prudent while the investigation is ongoing. Nevertheless, authorities have announced that they believe the missing woman was the victim of a crime, that items of evidence are being tested at the crime lab, and progress is being made in the case.

Although in mid-December police searched a home in Berkley and reportedly removed a mattress and some floorboards from the residence, all of which are presumably being tested, according to Click on Detroit, no one has been named a suspect or person of interest in connection to Danielle’s disappearance.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2 after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,050, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,050.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Farmington Hills Police Department]