Brad Pitt Dating Sandra Bullock? George Clooney Plays Cupid For Long-Time Friend

Brad Pitt is reportedly ready to put his failed marriage behind and move on with Sandra Bullock, all thanks to his long-time friend, George Clooney. Apparently, the soon-to-be-dad plays cupid for the two, possibly paving way for Hollywood’s newest power couple.

Months after his controversial divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is allegedly ready to move forward and find love again, this time with the help of his Ocean’s Eleven co-star, George Clooney. Reports claim that the 55-year-old actor hookup Pitt and Ocean’s Eight star Sandra Bullock. Apparently, Clooney believes that the pair would make a great couple, New Idea reports.

According to reports, Brad and Sandra have “discreetly started seeing each other” and taking things to “the next level.” The rumored couple reportedly spent time together numerous times on secret dates and private phone calls. The same source also revealed that Pitt and Bullock have always liked each other but the timing was always off.

Sandra, a mother of two, already ended her 18-month relationship with former flame Bryan Randall earlier this year, thus leading to speculations that she is free to push through with a possible romance with Brad.

“It’s fair to say that Brad and Sandra have always had a soft spot for each other,” the publication cites. “They’ve always moved in the same crowd but the timing has been wrong – either he’s been with someone, or she has. But now they’re finally free to take their chemistry to the next level.”

Pitt and Bullock’s chemistry first came out during Clooney’s charity event held a couple of years ago. The two allegedly got along really well that people started to think they could make a good match. However, since Brad is still in a relationship with Angelina at that time, nothing really came out of it, the same source added.

“Brad and Sandy were getting along so well at his charity event a couple of years ago. Everyone thought they were on fire! Of course, nothing came of it at the time. But the door’s wide open now that Ange is out of the scene.”

George, who is happily married to expectant mom Amal Clooney, reportedly wants the two to pick up where they left off, especially now that Brad is newly single. Apparently, Clooney used his new movie Ocean’s Eight, which also stars Bullock, as the “perfect opportunity” to hook the rumored couple. It was also revealed that George is determined to help heal Brad’s heart and couldn’t think of anyone better than Sandra.

“George and Brad have been friends for years and have been talking a lot lately, while Sandy has been keeping close ties with George, who’s a producer on Ocean’s Eight, and – bam! – the opportunity was there,” an insider claims.

This is not the first time Pitt has been rumored to be dating someone after his split with Jolie. The World War Z star was rumored to be dating Kate Hudson and even reportedly rekindling with former flame, Jennifer Aniston. There were also reports that Brad has been “enjoying a low-key social life and reconnecting with pals.”

“He often has friends over,” People cites. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina are reportedly communicating again after six months. The former couple was said to be setting aside their differences for the sake of their six children. According to reports, their efforts to communicate with each other is a “significant step.”

“Things have calmed between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been. They are focused on the kids and working to do what’s best for them.”

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/ AP Images]