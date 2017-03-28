WWE News: Real Reason Why Eva Marie Left WWE Revealed

It has been reported that Eva Marie is leaving WWE sooner rather than later, but the WWE Universe didn’t know why she’s really leaving the company until now. “The Red Queen” departing from the company should not be a surprise to many people. She hasn’t been featured on WWE programming since August of last year, and her role on WWE television wasn’t developing in a way that made long-term sense for her WWE career.

WWE officials were pushing her as a heel on SmackDown after the brand extension. Her shtick was to find new and creative ways to get out her matches to build intrigue and heel heat. Unfortunately, she violated the WWE Wellness Policy before WWE Summerslam. The angle was scrapped and “All Red Everything” hasn’t been seen on WWE television since. As it turns out, a 30-day suspension may become the rest of her career.

A lot of people believed Eva Marie had a lot of potential to be a huge star for WWE in the future. There is no question that she could garner a strong reaction from the WWE Universe, but it was genuine dislike rather than fun and games that typically come from the fans. Looking back at it, WWE fans had a perception of her that she wasn’t into WWE for the long haul. We know that to be the case now, but why is Eva Marie leaving?

Eva Marie spent a few years as a valet on WWE television and was featured on Total Divas, but she did not seem to have the necessary passion for improving her skills inside the ring. Her peers praised her work ethic as a hard worker. She trained at the WWE Performance Center and had a stint in NXT. However, something was still missing from her WWE character. The WWE Universe couldn’t see the passion in her performance.

Some people will say a lot of negative things about The Bella Twins or other “models” that came into WWE from one place or another, but many of them took the time to improve their craft. Eva Marie always seemed to have her head in two places. During a past interview with the International Business Times, Eva talked about how she wants to emulate The Rock in her career and pursue Hollywood and wrestling in WWE.

“After a few months, I was like ‘OK, if I could emulate The Rock’s career that would be fantastic to make a crossover like how he’s done.’ I really want to take the Eva Marie Brand and do both [wrestling and movies] for as long as I can.”

Her ambition is wonderful, but splitting her time between Hollywood and WWE would ultimately mean she wouldn’t excel to a top level at either. She could have been a good actress or a good wrestler, but no one has been able to do both at the same time. Because of that, she’s been forced to choose between Hollywood and wrestling. Now that it’s been reported that Eva has chosen Hollywood, it’s clear why she’s leaving WWE.

Eva Marie hasn’t been featured on WWE programming for the last seven months, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. She has done two films over the last year. The first is a huge role in “Inconceivable,” which also stars Nicolas Cage. The other is called “Action #1, which is still filming for a release to be determined. A lot of people thought she would return to WWE strong, but that is no longer the case.

Apparently, Eva Marie feels those roles are enough to launch her career in Hollywood. Neither Eva or WWE have made an announcement yet, but the company won’t be renewing her contract when it expires later this year. The fact is she’s not the first person to use the WWE platform to build a career outside of the company, and she won’t be the last. Hopefully, she can transition to Hollywood because WWE will move on quickly.

[Feature Image by WWE]