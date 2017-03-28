WWE News: John Cena Comments On Rumored Proposal To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania

John Cena has been the face of the WWE for a dozen years, and he is not looking to stop anytime soon. However, there have been many people who believe that 2017 may be the end of the Cena era, as far as full-time in-ring work is concerned. Over the past year, Cena has found himself in movies, television shows, and award shows. Cena also became one of only a few pro wrestlers who have hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Another opportunity that John Cena has experienced is a guest host of The Today Show. In his second appearance, Cena promoted WrestleMania 33, and his mixed tag team match with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse. During Cena and Bella’s time with The Today Show, Cena was informed that there was a bet out on whether Cena will propose to Bella at the biggest event of the year.

Cena responded, “First tip: never bet on WWE. That’s all I need to say about that.” Bella responded by saying that his hands are getting sweaty, and that she will bring the question back up when they are not in the public.

For those who watch Total Divas, it has been very clear from John Cena that he does not desire to marry again. In contrast, Nikki Bella heavily desires to get married and start a family. Cena’s reluctance to marriage mainly stems from his previous relationship that did not end well, primarily due to the two being unable to come to a civil conclusion about remodeling their home.

Divorce Debbie goes further into the chaos that surrounded the divorce.

“John Cena married his high school sweetheart in 2009, but since John was already a WWE star, there was a prenup. The couple seemed happy and nothing indicated that a divorce might be on the way, so when John all of a sudden filed for one in May 2012, his then-wife Elizabeth, short Liz, was completely blindsided. Or so she said. But apparently nobody else had seen it coming either and most news outlets and gossip magazines were quite surprised. John cited irreconcilable differences, but what those were remains a bit of a mystery as he never clarified his reasons. “There were speculations that the remodeling his wife undertook on their home had not only become hugely expensive but completely out of hand. Interestingly remodeling is a fairly common reason for divorce; sometimes it’s also an attempt to fix something that’s broken. Whilst blindsided at first, Liz was quick to recover and soon hauled cheating accusations at her estranged husband. Some other wrestlers have supported those claims, alleging that Cena had cheated numerous times on his wife and that he had boasted about it as well.”

As a result of the situation with his ex-wife, Cena has let Bella know that he will not marry again. As shown on Total Divas, this has made Nikki quite upset on many occasions, almost to the point of ending the relationship. However, Nikki is so head-over-heels infatuated with Cena, she is willing to wait around to see if he finally changes his mind.

The rumored proposal is expected to happen after their match at WrestleMania against Miz and Maryse. Whether they win or lose, the outcome of the match is not going to have any relevance to the proposal occurring. Reports have stated that the Cena is still adamant about not marrying again, and the proposal may simply be a publicity move to gain even more exposure for the product. Moreover, it could boost some ratings for a Total Divas episode that will air in the future.

