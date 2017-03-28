‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Plays Peacemaker And Eli Grant Has A Crush

Days Of Our Lives fans have welcomed Lamon Archey as Salem newcomer Eli Grant. Even though he is new in town, it turns out he has ties to the community. As viewers discovered a few weeks ago, Eli is related to the Horton family. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) kept the identity of his biological father a secret for years. Now, he is angry with her. The latest reports tease that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will try to patch things up between mother and son. Also, Eli will have a crush on a certain Salem resident.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Lani (Sal Stower) tried to talk to Eli, considering she was also not told about her biological father growing up. However, he was not interested in hearing what she had to say. In fact, he told Lani to mind her own business. She didn’t take kindly to this response, especially since talking to Eli was a favor to her father, Abe Carver.

Spoilers for Tuesday’s episode from She Knows Soaps reveal that someone else will try talking to Eli Grant. That individual is Abe, who just happens to be seeing Valerie Grant. James Reynolds’ character on Days Of Our Lives can’t stand seeing Valerie in pain. He wants to do what he can to help and knows how important Eli is to Valerie. However, will his words fall on deaf ears? Or will Eli be more receptive to what Abe has to say?

It seems that Valerie isn’t going back home anytime soon. DOOL spoilers reveal that she will accept a position at the hospital in Salem. This means that Valerie and Eli are going to keep crossing paths. He won’t be able to ignore his mother forever.

As for Eli’s personal life on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers from Soap Central tease that he will begin to have a crush on Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Abigail (Marci Miller) paired them together for the fundraiser. However, Gabi was too emotional over Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) saying they needed to stay away from each other. She was so focused on those words that she couldn’t enjoy the event and wasn’t in the right state of mind to bother to get to know Eli.

However, that won’t matter much. The latest report reveals that Eli will become more smitten with Gabi as the weeks go by. Could a new man in her life be the key to Gabi getting over Chad? Or are her feelings for Abigail’s husband simply too strong for her to ignore?

Other spoilers for the upcoming week include Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) telling Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) that he is in love with her. She will be stunned by the news and hesitates to move forward with a relationship. Brady and Nicole have tried to get together in the past and it never worked out. Nicole isn’t sure if she wants to go down that road again.

Also, Adrienne (Judi Evans) will choose Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) over Justin (Wally Kurth). She will also be informed that the cancer has not spread. She is confident with her decision and has no second thoughts. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, all Adrienne wants to do is move forward and live her life again.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Abe be able to mend Valerie and Eli’s relationship? Will he end up getting together with Gabi and will it cause her to forget about Chad DiMera?

