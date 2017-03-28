‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Is The Amazing New Show From Amy Sherman-Palladino

Gilmore Girls creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino has done it again, but this time, instead of a contemporary series, it’s a costume drama called The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which features a strong, albeit quirky (who didn’t see that coming) young woman living in New York in the fifties. With a great cast, and quintessential fast-paced Amy Sherman-Palladino-style dialogue, Amazon can’t order a full season of this new series fast enough.

Gone are the days where your favorite series are on television or traditional cable, because with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, there are more shows to choose from when it comes to your binge time, says the Inquisitr. Netflix, for example, has shows like The Crown, Grace and Frankie, and Offspring that each capitalize on a different genre that people are seeking out. And while Sherman-Palladino is working on the next chapter of Gilmore Girls with Netflix, she is also stretching her legs, and sharing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with an audience through Amazon.

Wow just watched @amazon pilot The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel what a winner, it is so funny, original and just great! https://t.co/yEo8HQJTrI pic.twitter.com/XE7FelE78q — Saturdays Sailing (@SaturdaySailing) March 19, 2017

Amazon is introducing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with a single episode for its pilot season, and the show is a keeper. The only problem will be that after watching the first episode, fans will be hungry for more. Even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, you can watch the first episode for free here. There is no word yet about whether or not the show will be picked up for a full season, but it’s hard to imagine that Amazon, or someone else won’t run with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,

Gilmore Girls fans will love that Sherman-Palladino’s fast-paced quippy dialogue is alive and well, and present in every moment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Fans will also appreciate that the series features a set of parents who are essentially the Jewish version of Emily and Richard Gilmore, played by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub.

But the lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan from the Netflix series House of Cards. Midge is a sharp, Bryn Mawr College educated woman in 1950s New York who busies herself with her home, her children, and with promoting her husband in business, and in his hobby, which is stand-up comedy in Greenwich Village clubs, alongside the likes of comedy greats like Lenny Bruce.

Amid a slew of lackluster new Amazon pilots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a knockout: https://t.co/HygxVBAoVC pic.twitter.com/JPT4jpxrpl — Slate (@Slate) March 20, 2017

But The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wouldn’t be a Sherman-Palladino production if the beautiful picture put forth didn’t have some cracks in the surface, and Midge is about to suffer a rude awakening that will mold her future. While pilot season is often hit or miss, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is destined to be a hit wherever it lands. The series is getting universally favorable reviews, as it speaks to a smart, independent, likely female audience that is always hungry for a new, cerebral series to watch.

Over the last through years, Amazon has provided what it deems the ultimate in a democratic pilot series, as they say it allows the viewer, or the public to make decisions about what will sink and what will float to the top, but that hasn’t been exactly the way it has worked out, says Slate, who claims that Amazon tends to do as they please, regardless of viewer’s opinions.

“Who could have watched the first episode of Amazon’s Southern-fried Fitzgerald series Zelda and thought, more please? But a whole season of Zelda is what we got anyway.”

5 Things to Know About Amy Sherman-Palladino's New Show, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' https://t.co/ZjLbrRevjA via @ElleMagazine — PrizeFighter01 ⚡️ (@merriox) March 26, 2017

If Amazon does for some reason, pass on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, they will be disappointing fans of Amy Sherman-Palladino, new and old who are dying to know the answers to the many questions left with those who watched the pilot. How will Midge make ends meet? Will Midge make it home for Yom Kippur? Will dinner with the Rabbi go well, or will Midge once again blurt out something about shellfish or gasp, pork chops?

C’mon Amazon, throw us a bone!

Have you watched The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel yet? What do you think of the pilot episode?

