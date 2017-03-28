‘Destiny: Age of Triumph’: What You Need To Know

The final content update to Destiny arrives Tuesday with the Age of Triumph. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who have purchased all expansions up through Rise of Iron will have the opportunity to try revamped content from Raids to Nightfall Strikes and celebrate their characters and their journey since the game’s launch in 2014.

Avoid Playing Until the Update is Deployed

The 2.6.0 update for Destiny adds all the new playlists for Age of Triumph. As such, trying the Daily Heroic Mission and Weekly Crucible playlists in the hours between the Weekly Reset early Tuesday morning at 5 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT and the deployment of the update at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT will lose a shot at gaining a Treasure of Ages reward. The Nightfall and Weekly Heroic Strike will be unavailable completely during this time frame.

How to Get Started

Visit the Speaker in the Tower to receive a new Age of Triumph quest line. This quest unlocks the new record book and features 12 steps to explore a variety of content since the game first launched three years ago.

The Record Book

Age of Triumph comes with the biggest Record Book yet for Destiny. There are 12 pages of milestones, with each page containing its own theme. Completing milestones will gain experience ranks for players to unlock rewards. The first six are emblems and the seventh is a special offer to purchase an Age of Triumph t-shirt from the Bungie store.

Treasures of Ages

New treasure chests can be earned by completing weekly activities like the Weekly Heroic Strike or Weekly Crucible playlist. The Treasure of Ages can also be purchased directly from Eververse with real world money.

Treasures of Ages contain everything from emblems to ships to the new Age of Triumph armor, to ornaments, to emotes and ghost shells that have been released to the game to date. Treasures will typically guarantee two items with a third possible.

Unneeded or duplicate items can be converted to Silver Dust. Players can then visit the Silver Dust kiosk next to Eververse to purchase individual items from five different Destiny collections.

Updated Raids

The huge change with Destiny: Age of Triumph is revamped Raids. Vault of Glass, Crota’s End, and King’s Fall have all been updated to 390 Light level. Even Wrath of the Machine has received a little extra loving. Additionally, Bungie revamped parts of Vault of Glass and Crota’s End to address some complaints and fix some bugs. For example, The Oracles section of Vault of Glass has been shortened some.

The 390 Light raids will not go live at the same time, however. Bungie has set the following schedule for the revamped Raids to be released.

March 28 – Crota’s End

April 4 – Vault of Glass

King’s Fall – April 11

Wrath of the Machine – April 18

Once a revamped Raid has been released, the 390 Light level version will be available to play from the Destiny game director.

Updated Raid Rewards

The Raid loot has been updated in addition to the Raids themselves. All four Raids will reward new Armor and Ornaments when completing the new 390 Light level versions. Additionally, completing the challenge modes for the Featured Raid will grant a chance at an Adept Exotic weapon.

The Adept Exotic weapons are upgraded versions of a select number of existing Legendary Raid weapons. The Adept Exotic version add elemental damage for primary weapons and ornament slots for all weapons.

The following are confirmed to receive Adept Exotic editions:

Abyss Defiant

Anguish of Drystan

Atheon’s Epilogue

Chaos Dogma

Doom of Chelchis

Fang of Ir Yut

Fatebringer

Fever and Remedy

Genesis Chain

Oversoul Edit

Praedyth’s Timepiece

Smite of Merian

Steel Medulla

Vision of Confluence

Word of Crota

Zaulis Bane

Note that Black Hammer will not be returning in any form. Meanwhile, Nechrochasm is returning and will proc a small explosion on every kill.

New Weekly Nightfall Strike Playlist

The Destiny game director is updated to change the Weekly Nightfall Strike into a level 390 playlist. Strike scoring remains, but Bungie has added a new “Daybreak” modifier to increase player’s Super ability regeneration rate.

This new modifier is essentially the PVE version of the “Mayhem” modifier in Crucible and recharges Supers at the same increased rate. It will be part of this first week of the Nightfall Strike playlist and will then return every four weeks.

The Nightfall Strike completion rewards remain the same except for one thing. The Nightall buff returns to place a blue flame around Guardians’ heads and provide an XP buff through the week.

Weekly Heroic Strike Playlist

This playlist will remain the same, but grants one Treasure of Ages per week.

Weekly Story Playlist

The Daily Story mission has been replaced with the Weekly Story Playlist at Light level 380 and with three modifiers. Each week has a different theme based on different story segments from Destiny since launch. Additionally, players are guaranteed one Treasure of Ages each week plus 20 Legendary Marks up to five times.

Featured Crucible Playlist

The featured Crucible playlist has been updated to include one Treasure of Ages per week in its rewards.

Weapon Balance Changes

Hand Cannon range has been brought down slightly by three meters. This is in reaction to the last weapon balance update and will not affect the damage. More details on the range change will be detailed in the patch notes.

Auto Rifles get a “decent” extension of range as well. The damage drop has been extended to allow them to cause more damage and to give them “more teeth.”

The response to the Hungering Blade changes that affected several other perks will also go in with the 2.6.0 update. This includes retaining the change to the Red Death Pulse Rifle and Life Steal Warlock perk, but with a buffed health effect. All other affected perks will revert back to health regeneration versus health recovery.

The change to the Truth Exotic Rocket Launcher holding only a single rocket will remain.

Ammo Changes

Sidearms receive a slight nerf to address the Special Ammo situation in the Crucible. The weapon will retain its intrinsic perk of keeping ammo when Guardians die and respawn. However, the weapon will only come back with a single magazine’s worth of ammo.

Another change to the Special Weapon economy is to the ammo crates for the weapon class. They will now fill the entire Special Weapon magazine automatically.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]