WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Hints At John Cena Feud After ‘WrestleMania’

Roman Reigns is heading into the biggest match for the WWE at WrestleMania 33 as he prepares to fight The Undertaker. On Monday Night Raw, Reigns came to the ring to talk about his upcoming match with The Undertaker and made an interesting comment about three other wrestlers in the promo.

For the last year, fans have wondered if the WWE would ever have the guts to turn Roman Reigns heel, but it doesn’t look like that will ever happen. Instead, it looks like the WWE will keep Roman as a face with some heel tendencies and he showed some of that bad guy personality on Monday Night Raw.

In the promo, Roman Reigns said that he will be the man who does what no one else before him has ever done. He said he will end The Undertaker’s career. He also said that is because the WWE is his yard now and he owns all of it. Roman Reigns said that nothing that Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, or John Cena does will change that.

Roman Reigns then said a very interesting comment. Reigns said, “this is my time now.” The reason that is interesting is because Roman saying it is his “yard” is what started the feud with The Undertaker since Undertaker has always called the WWE ring his yard.

John Cena has a lot of mottos, but the biggest one is that his time is now. With Roman Reigns stealing the motto, it sounds like the WWE is at least dropping a hint that a feud with Roman and Cena is coming soon.

That also plays into the latest WWE rumors about Roman Reigns. Despite many fans booing Roman, and they did it loudly when he cut his promo against The Undertaker on Monday Night Raw, the WWE still wants him to be their biggest star – namely, their next John Cena.

The idea is that Roman Reigns has just plowed through Braun Strowman, the first WWE superstar to ever pin Strowman. That was big, even though the WWE threw it away at a minor PPV before WrestleMania 33. However, if that means Roman beats Undertaker at that event, it makes sense.

The WWE wants Roman Reigns to be the next John Cena and that means setting up opponents for Roman to feud with and knock down as he turns into the most dominant wrestler in the WWE. Reigns beat an unstoppable monster in Braun Strowman and Roman can next end the career of The Undertaker.

What better next step than to beat John Cena himself? The only comparison to Roman Reigns when it comes to crowd reaction is John Cena, as half the fans chant “let’s go Cena” and the other half chants “Cena sucks.” That is the same reaction Roman gets and one that even Kevin Owens calls the perfect reaction.

If Roman Reigns beats John Cena, and does it cleanly and dominantly, he could position himself as the top wrestler in the entire WWE, the man that everyone else wants to shoot for. With that said, it would make sense that the next WrestleMania opponent for Roman could be Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

If Brock Lesnar beats Bill Goldberg and wins the WWE Universal Championship next weekend at WrestleMania 33, he can regain some of his dominant personality. That could line up Roman Reigns to beat Undertaker, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar all in one year, which would solidify him as the biggest name in the WWE whether fans like it or not.

Of course, that would have to mean that John Cena moves over to Monday Night Raw and it would also have to happen when Cena is not away shooting movies or TV shows, which are coming more and more often. A Roman Reigns vs. John Cena match makes sense for SummerSlam and then the Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 34.

Of course, the first thing that has to happen is for Roman Reigns to beat The Undertaker. That could happen as soon as next week.

