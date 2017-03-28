Four-Time Deportee Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 2-Year-Old Girl

Long Island, New York, cops have arrested an undocumented immigrant in connection with an alleged violent crime spree.

According to authorities, the suspect was deported back to El Salvador four times and is a member of the MS-13 street gang.

Cops claim that he stabbed his girlfriend and sexually assaulted the woman’s two-year-old daughter. Earlier that same night, he allegedly beat up and stabbed another woman in a local bar.

“When the woman left the bar, he allegedly confronted her in the parking lot, started punching and kicking her, and then stabbed her multiple times,” NBC4 New York reported. The victim suffered a collapsed lung and was treated at a local hospital in serious condition. A Nassau County PD press release indicates the argument was over a marijuana purchase.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter described the five-hour crime spree in Hempstead, New York, as “probably the most heinous criminal act I’ve ever seen. It really is nauseating,” the New York Daily News reported.

The suspect, identified in multiple media accounts as Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in custody without bail. He is reportedly charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, assault, and illegal weapons possession. His first deportation reportedly occurred in September 2006, followed by September 2009, April 2010, and April 2011.

When the girlfriend returned home from work in the early morning hours, she apparently confronted the suspect about alleged injuries to the toddler. The altercation then got physical.

After fleeing to another area of the apartment with her kids, the girlfriend called 911. The suspect was passed out when cops arrived. Another child, a four-year-old boy, was unharmed.

“The victim and the 2-year-old were admitted to an area hospital, where it was determined the child was sexually assaulted and beaten around the head and face. Her injuries were so severe that she required surgery,”ABC7 Eyewitness News detailed. The station added that the suspect has a long rap sheet “including possession of drugs, assault, resisting arrest, DWI and disorderly conduct.”

The child’s mother received treatment for stab wounds and other injuries.

“The notorious MS-13 gang was born in El Salvador and has been responsible for a range of murders and other violent crimes on Long Island, in New York City and across the country,” the Daily News added.

In a separate unrelated case, an illegal immigrant fleeing an accident was charged with murder after allegedly crashing into the car of a Los Angeles mother of two, tragically killing her. According to the Los Angeles Times, the suspect is an illegal immigrant from Mexico and multiple deportee. The suspect also was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was deported from the U.S. at least five times.

President Trump has prioritized the deportation of illegal alien felons, and ICE agents have stepped up their enforcement efforts as a result, although there is a huge backlog of cases of felons who are still at large. In his February 28 speech to a joint session of Congress, the president announced that he was setting up a new office in the Department of Homeland Security called VOICE that would support victims of violent crimes by illegal immigrants. ICE has also apparently ended the catch-and-release policy that was in effect under the Obama administration.

Legislation known as “Kate’s Law” is pending in Congress that would impose mandatory jail terms on any aggravated felon who reenters the U.S. In July 2015, Kate Steinle was allegedly gunned down in San Francisco, a sanctuary city, by an illegal alien who had been deported five times.

Last week, cops in Rockville, Maryland, arrested two illegal immigrants, an 18-year-old male from Guatemala and a 17-year-old male from El Salvador, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom.

