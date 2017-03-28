Jana Duggar Consoled By Family As Joy-Anna Gets Engaged & Joseph Starts Courting

Jana Duggar has been watching her younger siblings start courting, get engaged, married and have babies for a few years now. While she has her belief rooted in God and that he has special plans for her, she admitted that it is “not always easy” to be patient.

As a way to alleviate her pain, Jana Duggar is often treated nicely by the members of the family, who always look out for her. Her mother Michelle likes to take her out for lunch and pedicures while her brothers like to surprise her with bouquets of flowers.

Every time that happens, the Duggar family makes sure to post about it on Facebook.

Most of the time, Jana puts on a brave face in the midst of all the courting and engagement news, but there are moments that she admits that it’s not easy being the one left behind.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online.

“I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Possibly the biggest blow was when she had to stand by her mother Michelle in congratulating her brother Joseph Duggar in entering a courtship with his girlfriend Kendra Caldwell.

“Jo and Kendra, we are so excited for you guys,” Michelle said on the video.

“We are thrilled you have entered a courtship. And Kendra, we love you. You are such a sweet girl. We look forward to the future as to whatever the Lord has in store!”

“Congratulations, y’all,” Jill & Jessa: Counting On star chimed in. “So excited for you.”

In some other instances, Jana has shown a tougher side of her, claiming that she is waiting to find the perfect one before settling down to start her own family.

“I’m not just out to get married to the first one that comes along,” she said on a video on Entertainment Weekly.

In fact, there have been many candidates that popped up over the years, but she said no to every single one of them. She was linked to the former NFL star Tim Tebow, Zach Bates, of Bringing Up Bates, and more, according to Yahoo! Sports.

However, to put this in a bigger picture, Jana is only 27, which still is very young to get married and have babies. The Duggar girls tend to be outliers in today’s society, choosing to get married very young and start families almost right away.

A fan of Jill & Jessa: Counting On shared a similar sentiment in the comment section of a recent post.

“Everyone mentions Jana, dont forget John David isnt courting either and they are the same age,” Amanda Lee Plante wrote.

“My point is, it is not about the age. I am 30 and have yet to marry. It is in God’s timing and his plan for everyone is different. Congrats to Joseph, may God bless them both in their courtship.”

To be fair, Jana’s family has been featuring her a lot on their Facebook and blog this year, hoping that there may be a good candidate out there. They posted a picture of Jana receiving a vase of flowers on Valentine’s Day, accompanying her siblings to birthday parties, baking up a storm for her family’s many functions and taking part in the celebration of her engaged and courting siblings.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]