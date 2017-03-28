WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 33’ Results Spoilers Revealed By Current Match Odds?

Have the WWE WrestleMania 33 results spoilers been revealed by the latest match betting odds? The biggest professional wrestling pay-per-view of the year is just under a week away and the WWE Universe is buzzing over who will walk away as the big winners. With a stacked card of high-profile matches, it has a lot of anticipation over what’s going to happen. Will Goldberg remain the Universal Champion, or will Brock Lesnar finally be able to solve his rival in the ring? Also, who will win the big battle between Roman Reigns and Undertaker? Fans who don’t mind spoilers should read on for the latest look at who is expected to win at Mania.

According to WWE Leaks on Monday, the Kambi oddsmakers released their latest WrestleMania 33 odds for the favorites and underdogs in each of the matches. There is a total of 10 matches listed with all of their respective competitors. In the Raw tag team title match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have the edge with odds of 9 to 10, while their opponents Enzo and Cass (6 to 4) and Sheamus and Cesaro (2 to 1) will be underdogs to win. It’s unknown if this match will be on the pre-show or on the pay-per-view card, but it seems like the current champs are a lock to retain their belts.

In the Raw Women’s Championship, current champ Bayley leads all of the superstars involved. Bayley has 1 to 3 odds, followed by Sasha Banks at 9 to 4, Charlotte at 13 to 2, and Nia Jax at 15 to 1. Current Cruiserweight Champion Neville is also a strong favorite according to Kambi, as he has odds of 7 to 20 compared to Austin Aries at 6 to 5 odds. Aries was actually a favorite for weeks, but now it’s looking like Neville might continue that “King of the Cruiserweights” discussion he keeps having with everyone.

Randy Orton had been considered a favorite to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for a while now, ever since he won the Royal Rumble match. In recent weeks, that has changed as Bray Wyatt is now listed as the favorite. His odds are currently at 11 to 5, while Orton is a 3 to 10 underdog. So that makes four current champions expected to retain their titles, at least according to these odds makers. However, there are several current champions not expected to walk away from Mania still the champions.

One of them is the current United States Champion Chris Jericho. He’ll be defending the title against “former friend” Kevin Owens. Jericho is a 7 to 4 underdog, while Owens is a 2 to 5 favorite to capture the victory. Another guy who is expected to win and has been for a while now is Brock Lesnar. “The Beast” has odds of 1 to 15 at Kambi to finally defeat his rival Bill Goldberg (11 to 2) and take home the title. Baron Corbin is considered the favorite (9 to 5) to defeat Dean Ambrose (13 to 4) at WrestleMania 33 in their Intercontinental Championship match.

Over at Paddy Power sportsbook, they have odds listed for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The odds on favorite to win the match is being speculated as Braun Strowman at 1 to 8. It would give him the continued push he deserves after a strong body of work on Raw this past year and also make him the guy getting the torch passed his way from The Big Show. Other stars who rank up near Strowman on the odds are Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and even, The Big Show at 7 to 1 odds each.

There are several other big matches on the card. One of those will have John Cena and Nikki Bella teaming up against The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. Cena and Bella have been bet up to 1 to 10 odds to win, while Miz and Maryse are 11 to 5 odds as the underdogs. Another big favorite that will probably have fans irritated is Roman Reigns. He’s listed as a 1 to 4 favorite, while WrestleMania favorite, The Undertaker, has underdog odds of 5 to 2. Another match which has fans irritated involves AJ Styles taking on Shane McMahon. The good news is Styles is expected to capture the win at odds of 1 to 6 while Shane is a 7 to 2 underdog.

