Peta Murgatroyd Defends Nick Viall, Talks About William Shatner’s Hate For Him

Peta Murgatroyd is dancing with Nick Viall of The Bachelor, and she is already speaking out and defending him. Nick has a lot of people that love him, but he also has a lot that hate him. People shared a blog that Peta Murgatroyd wrote herself for them about her thoughts on Nick and also how William Shatner wants him to go home.

Peta talked about how Nick Viall isn’t a performer, and she was really proud of him getting on the dance floor. He has done the show The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but doing something like this is totally new to him. As fans saw tonight on the show, his fiance Vanessa Grimaldi was there supporting him. Peta shared that after week one Nick is now feeling more comfortable.

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Foxtrots His Way Through 'DWTS' Week Two https://t.co/ns0Gv2NuH5 pic.twitter.com/c8PPqPf561 — Las Vegas NV Blog (@LasVegasNvBlog) March 28, 2017

Another thing that Peta Murgatroyd talked about is that all of the girls on the show have experience performing, which is something that Nick doesn’t have so it makes it a bit harder for him. She does know that they have a lot of supporters out there. She shared that some people say hilarious things on Instagram and they just laugh about it. She knows that not everyone loves Nick so far. She is really hoping that he can win them all over before the season is over and he gets sent home.

Crazy couple of days. It's been great to finally get to fly with my babe!! ✈️ #littlethings #firsttime @iFLYluggage pic.twitter.com/ixDYKCAn6I — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 23, 2017

Peta Murgatroyd also talked about how William Shatner isn’t a Nick fan. The Inquisitr shared that Shatner went to his Twitter and actually started a campaign to try to get Nick kicked off the show. He doesn’t think that he should be voted on and asked to stick around.

“William Shatner has been very vocal about not liking Nick and I just think that’s funny. I have no idea what Shatner has against Nick, but he is one of my fans. That’s why I wrote to him that I am going to get him to love Nick at the end of the day.” “I just want everyone to get along and see a new side of Nick. On the reality shows he was sometimes cast as the villain, but what I’ve seen of him, he’s just the biggest joker and we have so much fun. I love that people are noticing that.”

Peta Murgatroyd went on to explain that this week, Nick would have to have great posture for their dance to work. Peta didn’t take things easy on him, so it will be interesting to see if he can stick around another week. Peta also shared what a hard worker Nick Viall can be.

“He is such a hard worker. He doesn’t stop! He doesn’t take breaks! I have to take breaks and have water and rest my legs. I’m still trying to get back to my normal level after my pregnancy. But he’s just, like, ‘Let’s go Pete! Let’s go. Let’s go again.’ I’ll be sitting there resting and he’ll be keeping going.”

Are you shocked to hear that William Shatner wants Nick Viall to go home so bad? Do you think that Peta is going to be able to show the world what a good guy he really is? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC. So far, William Shatner is staying quiet on his Twitter during this episode of Dancing With the Stars.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]