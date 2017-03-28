‘Leftovers’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Episode 1-Episode 7 Synopses, Titles Dropped

Leftovers Season 3 premieres on Sunday, April 16. The eight-episode, final season of the critically-acclaimed series opens with an eerie feeling that there is another catastrophe lurking in the corner, ready to unleash a new set of inexplicable events on the seventh anniversary of the Sudden Departure. HBO has released Leftovers Season 3 plotline, as well as synopses and titles for seven episodes.

In the third and final season of Leftovers, the Murphy and Garvey families come together, as they ” grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation,” according to the new season plotline.

Moreover, it also says that as the anniversary of the Sudden Departure — which saw 140 million people suddenly vanishing from the face of the earth without explanation — approaches, there are ominous signs that something big is going to happen. It leads to the characters journey to Australia, which according to Carrie Coon, who plays Nora Durst, is very much a character in the piece.

The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

Leftovers Season 2 finale, “I Live Here,” ended with Kevin (Justin Theroux) returning home to find everyone that he loves waiting for him. Probably because he had died and come back to life twice in the previous season, the opening episode of the new season finds him at a crossroads.

Kevin questions whether an ordinary life is possible, although his Patti (Ann Dowd) no longer haunts him, according to the new season plotline.

Without elaborating much, the plotline also says that Nora is worried about her family’s stability because of Kevin’s strange behavior. But despite all the troubles, she continues to show her resilient side.

Kevin’s ex-wife, Laurie (Amy Brenneman), rejoins her broken family in Texas, while her and Kevin’s daughter, Jill (Margaret Qualley), will be “steady, watchful and wiser than her years,” the Leftovers Season 3 plotline reveals.

And Tom (Chris Zylka) will be seen wondering whether he can just be a son and a brother again. The previous two seasons saw him as Holy Wayne’s (Paterson Joseph) follower and an undercover Guilty Remnant’s member.

Matt (Christopher Eccleston) and Mary (Janel Moloney) — who woke up from her coma and discovered that she was pregnant in the previous season — will be seen living their normal lives as husband and wife. According to the Leftovers Season 3 plotline, “all Matt can do is count his blessings and keep preaching the Word.”

Meanwhile, John Murphy (Kevin Carroll) is expected to become a changed man in the new season. Introduced in Season 2, the character would be seen punishing those who believed that Jarden (Miracle), which saw no departure, was a special town. Leftovers Season 3 will see him beginning to believe in miracles.

Season three also finds the Murphy family affected forever by the faked disappearance of their rebellious teenager, Evie (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and by the rogue operation in Miracle, conducted by Meg (Liv Tyler), the most radical member of the G.R. Hardcore skeptic John Murphy has been shaken to his core by a series of inexplicable events, making him believe there may be miracles in Miracle after all.

And the plotline for Leftover Season 3 also reveals that Kevin’s father, Garvey Sr. (Scott Glenn) will be at large in Australia.

.@TheLeftoversHBO returns for its third and final season April 16 on @HBO. Photos and more: https://t.co/dUEesOg6sP pic.twitter.com/8OQ7Etn71q — HBO PR (@HBOPR) March 23, 2017

Here are the synopses and titles for Leftovers Season 3 Episode 1 to Episode 7.

Episode 1: ‘The Book of Kevin’ (April 16)- Three years after Miracle, Texas was overrun by the Guilty Remnant, Kevin Garvey has returned to his role as chief of police. Although he seems to have moved past the incredible events surrounding his ‘resurrection,’ the Seventh Anniversary of the Sudden Departure is just two weeks away and many believe another apocalyptic event may come with it. Episode 2: ‘Don’t be Ridiculous’ (April 23)- In her official capacity as fraud investigator for the Department of Sudden Departure (D.S.D.), Nora travels to St. Louis to investigate a possible scam that involves convincing the family members of The Departed there’s a way to see their loved ones again. Episode 3: ‘Crazy Whitefella Thinking’ (April 30)- With the clock ticking towards the anniversary of the Departure and emboldened by a vision that is either divine prophecy or utter insanity, Kevin Garvey, Sr. wanders the Australian Outback in an effort to save the world from apocalypse. Episode 4: ‘G’Day Melbourne’ (May 7)- Kevin and Nora travel to Australia, where she continues to track down the masterminds of an elaborate con, while he catches a glimpse of an unexpected face from the past, forcing him to confront the traumatic events of three years earlier. Episode 5: ‘It’s a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World’ (May 14)- Convinced it is Kevin’s destiny to be in Miracle for the coming seventh anniversary of the Departure, Matt Jamison impulsively heads to Australia in an effort to bring Kevin home. Unfortunately, God gets in the way. Episode 6: ‘Certified’ (May 21)- Laurie Garvey, a former therapist, must become one again as she heads to Australia to help Nora and Kevin along their paths. Episode 7: ‘The Most Powerful Man in the World (and His Identical Twin Brother)’ (May 8)- On a mission of mercy, Kevin assumes an alternate identity.

Speaking of the final season, Carrie Coon told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that she found the ending of Leftover Season 3 satisfying, adding that it felt like an “organic” conclusion.

The actress also said that the final season is character driven, and also the pace of the series is not similar to the previous two seasons.

Because we only had eight episodes, the pace of the show is quite changed. I hope people enjoy that momentum. It’s still contemplative, but also explosive and very character driven. And Australia is very much a character in the piece.

The end is near. The final season of #TheLeftovers premieres 4/16 at 9PM. pic.twitter.com/S1Nxb93wPU — The Leftovers (@TheLeftoversHBO) March 16, 2017

Leftovers returns to HBO with final eight episodes on Sunday, April 16.

