Animal Adventure Park: April The Giraffe ‘Getting There’ As She ‘Strikes At Vet’

The Animal Adventure Park’s April the giraffe has caused quite a stir on the internet. Millions of people have been tuning in to watch the live giraffe cam on YouTube ever since the calf’s original due date of mid-February. It has now been over a month, and April the giraffe is still pregnant. Although the staff members at the Animal Adventure Park have admitted that their original timeline was off, they continue to assure people that April is very close now and could go into active labor at any time. The giraffe cam is still streaming live, and avid fans of April are still watching and waiting.

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The Evening keeper’s report posted on the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page tells of the extensive, and incredible, changes April the giraffe‘s body has made within the past few hours.

“Keepers, vet, and Jordan agree – we are getting there! Her mammary development has continued to slowly increase. This is Good! We do not expect any additional back end swell, so all judging is now done based on udder changes. You will notice keepers continuing to snap photos of the underside to document changes.”

According to the Animal Adventure Park’s evening update, April is in relatively good spirits. Just like any other massively pregnant mamma might feel, however, she does not enjoy being poked and prodded.

“April’s attitude is good, though she did strike at (and miss) the vet again – we just think she was giving him a hoof (hand) out the door.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although it’s starting to get more entertaining, the Animal Adventure Park‘s live giraffe feed on YouTube can be monotonous. Over the past few weeks, April has spent much of her days pacing, eating, and sleeping. “The view of April in her stall is reminiscent of fish swimming in a bowl.” All the monotony is about to change. The Animal Adventure Park, where April the giraffe calls her home, posted a very exciting update on their Facebook page this morning.

“April had us watching the monitors close last night. Her behavior was interesting last night, and is noted as continued this morning. She is very relaxed, tail has been raising on and off for periods of time. Wax caps are in place but we have noted a significant mammary change! We are getting there!”

An update was posted late last night on the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook status. The portion of the status that regarded April the giraffe didn’t offer much but did mention some relatively new information.

“Keeper report is increased calf activity in comparison to this morning and last evening. All other development is as previously reported. Appetite is strong and demeanor is good.”

Since the staff working at the Animal Adventure Park had previously reported that April the giraffe’s calf has been extremely quiet as of late, this is a positive change. Remember, the baby has to move in order to get into birthing position. A previous update regarding the stillness of April’s calf had the staff at the Animal Adventure Park wondering if April’s and her calf were experiencing a “calm before the storm.”

Ever since the update yesterday morning, people following the live giraffe cam on YouTube have been speculating. How imminent is labor, and will April the giraffe go into active labor tonight?

It is entirely possible that April could deliver her baby as soon as tonight, considering April has been wandering around her stall, appearing uncomfortable on and off all day, with her tail held high (a sign of potential contraction). Giraffes are known in the Animal Kingdom for delivering their babies in the pre-dawn hours. Perhaps those viewing in the early morning hours will get lucky and witness April the giraffe finally delivering her calf.

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

In September of 2015, April the giraffe found herself a home at the Animal Adventure Park in New York. Shortly after arriving at the park, April was impregnated by her mate, and stall neighbor, Oliver. Yes, since the gestation of a giraffe calf is 15 months, plus or minus 60 days, April the giraffe has been pregnant since the year 2015.

Although this is April’s fourth pregnancy, this will be the Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf. Everyone at the zoo is very excited to be welcoming a new little one in the very near future. You can join the more than 100,000 people keeping an eye on April’s pregnancy tonight by viewing the YouTube giraffe cam. It is streaming live in the video player below.



The owner of the Animal Adventure Park, Jordan Patch, has told April’s followers that the live giraffe cam will remain streaming on YouTube until the calf is 5-days-old. Fans of April the giraffe will be able to witness the calf’s first steps, and mother and child bonding. After April is finished nursing her calf, it will be transported to another facility. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the Animal Adventure Park will be able to keep April the giraffe’s calf.

During those final five days of the YouTube giraffe cam, the Animal Adventure Park will hold a contest to name April The Giraffe’s Calf. Even though Toys R Us has been sponsoring April the giraffe, as well as giraffe conservation in the wild, staff members have already vetoed Geoffrey the giraffe as a name for April’s calf. Geoffrey is a famous giraffe, but so is April’s calf, says Jordan Patch. He or she will need a name all it’s own.

What do you think the famous calf of Animal Adventure Park’s April the giraffe should be named? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jens Meyer/AP Images]