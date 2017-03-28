‘Westworld’ Season 2 News, Plus, Which Host Was The First To Exercise Freewill?

Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld is currently being written. However, the show’s creators still have time to reveal some upcoming spoilers as well as who was the first host to actually exercise freewill.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Seasons 1 and 2 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 1 of HBO’s Westworld, the struggle was real in regard to whether the hosts could exercise freewill or not. In fact, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) spent the entire season trying to break free of her robotic constraints. In the Season 1 finale, though, she finally did it and killed Westworld creator, Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). However, according to the shows creators, there was another host, prior to that event that actually exercised freewill.

At the recent PaleyFest, Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy let slip that Dolores was not the first host to have freewill, Entertainment Weekly reveals. When Maeve (Thandie Newton) stepped off the train and didn’t leave Westworld, it was a direct act of freewill, and Jonathan Nolan has been waiting for someone to mention it ever since.

“I’ve been waiting for the message boards on Reddit to tell us. The way that we designed it and the way we shot it … that is really the first decision she’s ever made. For me, it’s a very emotional moment in the episode because you’re seeing the first freewill.”

Maeve was originally programmed by Dr. Ford to escape the park as a way to smuggle out the intellectual property Delos were trying to take control of. However, in the end, Maeve’s perceived love for the daughter from one of her previous narratives caused her to break free of her programming and return to Westworld.

The creators also suggest that maybe Maeve is the only host to have freewill so far in Westworld. They didn’t specifically say Dolores acted within her programming when it came to killing Dr. Ford, but Lisa Joy suggested that maybe it was “it more fun to just guess” whether Dolores had freewill or not.

Season 2 News

While Westworld is not expected to return until 2018, Nolan and Joy are already writing Season 2. However, thanks to some audience predictions about where Season 2 will be headed rewrites have already occurred.

“It’s a 10-hour movie we’re making here. We’re writing right now. We’re terribly excited [about] what we’re writing. Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist, so we’re changing that right now.”

The very nature of the show lends itself very well to the audience trying to anticipate where the show is headed and what is actually real in Westworld. It is something the show’s creators love — and hate — according to The Independent.

“It’s annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying, on one level, because if someone guesses your twist, it means you’ve done an adequate job [of structuring the series]. You can’t complain when people are that engaged. It’s very gratifying—but stop doing it, please.”

Even with rewrites, Westworld has had a couple of cast promotions. Entertainment Weekly has reported that Talulah Riley will be listed as a series regular for Season 2. Talulah initially played Angela, the host who greeted William (Jimmi Simpson) for his first visit to Westworld. She also turned up at various points in Season 1 as a host inside the Westworld narratives.

Her role could become decidedly darker according to her Season 2 blurb.

“A host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades … Angela will prove to be one of the last faces many guests will ever see.”

Louis Herthum will also be promoted from recurring guest star to series regular in Season 2 of Westworld according to Deadline. Louis played Dolores’ father, Peter Abernathy, before he was retired due to malfunctioning errors after the revelries update. Season 2 will see him continue on in this role.

The Season 1 finale of Westworld hinted at the fact there was more within the park than just a wild west-themed park. But, will we ever get to see Samurai World in Season 2? The show’s creators would not reveal a thing about this at PaleyFest, although Ed Harris did say his character, the Man in Black (who is an older version of William), will not be visiting there.

“I’m the Man in Black, not the man in a samurai suit,” L.A. Times revealed.

What do you think will happen in Season 2 of Westworld? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

HBO has renewed Westworld for Season 2 and will likely return in 2018.

[Featured Image by John P. Johnson/HBO]