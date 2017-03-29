Ratings Suggest Fans Are Tired Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Viewers may be getting tired of the Kardashians as the family’s show ratings continue to disappoint. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 offered a behind-the-scenes look at Kim Kardashian’s traumatic Paris robbery, it seems not as many fans tuned in as was expected.

Forbes reported on the lower than expected numbers as the site states less than 2 million people tuned in to watch.

“But unfortunately for the Kardashian klan, the suspense didn’t pay off: Only 1.58 million people tuned in for the episode in which Kardashian West described being gagged, held at gunpoint and tied to a bed as $10 million in jewelry was stolen.”

The article goes on to report that KUTWK could use a boost in ratings — explaining why the Kardashians kept Kim’s Paris robbery under wraps until air time — but hasn’t seen the expected increase in viewers so far this season.

“These low ratings come at a time when the show could really use a boost. Its March 12 season premiere drew just 1.48 million viewers (the smallest premiere audience since 2008)…”

It seems viewership has steadily decreased each season as Forbes reports 3.10 million people tuned into the 2016 premiere, but even that number was a 10 percent decrease from the previous season.

“Average viewership for the entire season has steadily dropped since 2014.”

Despite the Kardashian family’s popularity, it seems fans are getting their fill of Kim and her siblings in other ways. Vanity Fair mentions the family’s love of social media and paparazzi coverage as fulfilling the public’s desire to get the scoop on the Kardashians.

“The family has become one of the most scrutinized in the world, with every outing photographed and analyzed in real time to an almost absurd degree…”

Basically, the point the article makes is how almost everything that is going to air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians has already been seen by fans months before the episodes.

“Additionally, the family posts obsessively on Snapchat and Instagram, essentially scooping the show months before it airs.”

Perhaps fans are tired of seeing recaps of events that they were privy to in real time as the Kardashian crew and media outlets reported on the family, as Vanity Fair reports.

“Many times, last year, it felt like the holiday celebrations or birthday parties featured on the show were decidedly old news—we had watched all the snaps, and read all the headlines, months ago, when the events had actually taken place.”

However, this doesn’t apply to Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery as the 36-year-old took a break from all social media and public appearances. The new season of KUWTK gives fans a look behind the scenes as Kim deals with the aftermath of the event like they’ve never seen.

“These episodes cover a period when Kim did not use social media and rarely appeared in public.”

Vanity Fair reports that so far the season has been completely new to viewers despite Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and the rest of the family still engaging in social media and interviews.

“Most of the material covered on the show last night was completely new to viewers.”

But it wasn’t enough to lure in a mass audience as sites state ratings are now lower than they’ve ever been.

“But despite the high stakes and high tension, the show’s ratings are lower than they’ve ever been.”

The Hollywood Gossip reported on these numbers as the site brings up rumors the show was going to be cancelled this season.

“Rumors about Keeping Up With the Kardashians being cancelled have been circulating since the time of the show’s debut, but now the numbers back those claims up.”

And it seems the stress of lack of viewers is affecting the Kardashians as Kourtney is said to be blaming Kim for the lower than expected ratings.

“They have always relied on Kim and now Kim seems to be completely just over it because she seems to think that she will continue being super famous whether or not KUWTK is on the air.”

The source as quoted by Radar Online and Hollywood Gossip states Kourtney has the most to lose from the reality show being cancelled and is livid with Kim for not caring.

“Kourtney really has nothing else going on, so she is the most upset about the possibility of being cancelled.”

However, it seems Kim isn’t the only one who doesn’t seem to care about the show and its ratings as less and less fans tune into the family drama each week.

