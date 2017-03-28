Fetty Wap: Shooting That Injured 3 Reportedly Involved Rapper

Fetty Wap was apparently involved in an altercation that led to the shooting of three people.

As news of the Fetty Wap shooting makes it way across the Internet, word of an arrest is also coming to light. In fact, it wasn’t Fetty Wap that did any shooting. Apparently, a rival of the 25-year-old, New Jersey-born rapper was the instigator of the near-deadly altercation. On Monday, that alleged shooter was arrested by the police.

Reportedly, the full details of the shooting situation remain unknown at this time. According to multiple sources, a man named Raheem Thomas has been detained in connection with the assault. The shooting took place at around 5 a.m. in Paterson, New Jersey, at an all-night convenience store. It is said that three people were injured.

The specifics of the Fetty Wap shooting reportedly involve a “longtime rival” of the rap star and a stolen chain. According to the Independent, a burglary led to the shooting that injured three people. The city where the shooting took place, Paterson, is Fetty’s hometown. The alleged suspect, Raheem Thomas, denied he had taken the chain.

“Reports said Mr. Thomas posted a picture of himself wearing Fetty Wap’s stolen ‘1738’ chain and it may be been this that led to the dispute, according to reports.”

Fetty Wap, whose birth name is Willie Maxwell II, was said to be uninjured. However, although Fetty Wap and his posse were reportedly involved in the initial dispute that led to the shooting, police have made clear that Fetty was not a suspect in the crime. As mentioned in the linked article, the Paterson police chief cleared his name.

“Paterson deputy police chief Troy Oswald said the hip-hop star and his friends were not suspects in the shooting or a robbery that happened during the incident.”

As reported by TMZ, Wap is “no snitch.” In their latest update on the shooting, the celebrity news site says they’ve been told “the rapper won’t cooperate in the investigation to determine who stole $450k in jewelry and thousands in cash.” Apparently, Fetty Wap wants to handle the alleged burglary situation out “in the streets.”

TMZ also posted video stills of the apparent robbery and shooting. In the images, a man in a red blazer with white pants is identified. The site also points out Fetty Waps location in the melee, although the images are unclear and a positive identification would be difficult to determine. The site claims the cops remain mum on more details.

ABC News reported that the Wap shooting involved the alleged assailant “pistol-whipping someone” during the altercation. Apparently, while Thomas was said by investigators to have “struck a victim in the head and face with a gun,” he was not the perpetrator of the shooting itself. ABC says the shooting occurred outside after an argument inside the store happened. Three victims were then taken to the hospital.

In regard to the supposed stolen chain, Raheem Thomas claims he has nothing to do with Fetty Wap’s purportedly stolen jewelry. A photo posted on Thomas’ Instagram account displayed a masked person wearing a strikingly similar “1738” chain, but Raheem states that he did not take the pendant.

“Just to set the record straight, I personally didn’t take (Fetty Wap’s) chain.”

