Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Chased By Crazy Mob Of Fans In Brazil

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were chased down by a mob of crazy fans in Brazil. The celebrity couple was en route to The Weeknd’s headlining performance at Lollapalooza Brazil.

Não reparem eu gritando “my Love” “my Girl”, mto amor envolvido nessa relação kkk ►video https://t.co/74GURqCvjw CABEÇUDA AMOR DA MINHA VIDA pic.twitter.com/H9ZicM8lu5 — Canal: HoraPop TV (@raiffgomes) March 26, 2017

Selena Gomez was in São Paulo this past weekend to support her new boyfriend The Weeknd at his concert for Lollapalooza Brazil, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The celebrity couple caused quite the commotion arriving in the foreign country.

The American actress and pop singer and the Canadian R&B singer were mobbed by crazed, adoring fans upon their arrival to the airport.

March 25: Video of Selena and Abel (The Weeknd) at the airport in São Paulo, Brazil. #WelcomeToBrazilSelena #selenagomez #theweeknd #abelena #abeltesfaye A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Fans rushed into the streets upon realizing which car was transporting Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd and Gomez were approaching the Lollapalooza venue when the mob in the street began to form.

The car following Gomez’s recorded the crowd in the streets.

Security guards were seen running up alongside the car and pushing people away from the car so that it could proceed along the road.

The car was stopped by the traffic caused by the mob of people, desperate to get a glimpse at the new celebrity couple.

Some fans were even shown attempting to get into the celebrities’ car, banging on the doors, windows, etc, according to Chron.

A few people even reportedly ended up on the ground in the middle of the street, although no series injuries were reported.

The craziness from their arrival did not distract The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, from the reason he was in Brazil— to put on an amazing show for the Lollapalooza music festival.

The Weeknd hit the stage with Selena Gomez nearby supporting him. The R&B singer made his grand headlining entrance to his hit single “Starboy.”

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL???????????????????????? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Selena was even spotted on the festival’s jumbotron camera, watching her beau from backstage.

Selena on the big screen at The Weeknd’s concert???? A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@gomezupdates) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Selena has been enjoying herself, escorting her new boyfriend alongside his worldwide tour for support.

What do you think about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s fans rushing at them at the airport and forming a mob around their car in Brazil? Are the fans creating danger for the celebrities? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]