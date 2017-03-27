Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Gets Second Mobile RPG – DanMachi: Memoria Phrase Pre-Registration Now Open

A mobile Role Playing Game (RPG) based on the immensely popular Japanese anime Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was teased by the developers. Apart from the Season 2 of DanMachi, the game is expected to be released in Japan soon, and will be available on multiple mobile platforms.

With just a day left for the Season 2 of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka – or DanMachi for short – to premier, Wright Flyer Studios indicated they have been working on a mobile RPG game based on the popular Japanese anime. Titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Phrase, the game is expected to be released in Japan this summer.

Upcoming DanMachi Game takes off on a Literal Adventure https://t.co/EWOSbjHhdd pic.twitter.com/78GzwOXrTe — WorldWithoutHorizons (@WWHCurrent) March 26, 2017

Fans of the series who wish to play the game are being allowed to pre-register. The registration will grant an early access to the game. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, those who opt for pre-registration could receive bonus digital content. As DanMachi contains several interesting characters besides the lead protagonist, it is likely the bonus content might be some special costumes and weapons.

Wright Flyer Studios has previously worked on Another Eden, a role-playing video game that proved to be very popular. Just like Another Eden, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Phrase is expected to work on iOS as well as Android smartphones. Interestingly, Another Eden has some of the same talent that was behind the creation of the classic Chrono Trigger JRPG for Super Nintendo / Super Famicom.

After the launch of official website and Twitter account for the second DanMachi game, a short teaser was recently uploaded. Evidently, Memoria Phrase‘s theme song is “JOURNEY” sung by popular singer Yuka Iguchi. Not much has been revealed about the game. Although DanMachi Season 2 is about to premier, it is quite likely the game may not based completely on the Japanese anime, and may have an independent game-only storyline and adventures.

Another Eden has a very similar storyline as that of Chrono Trigger. The game involves time-travel and features three completely different time periods for players to explore. However, looking at the teaser, It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Phrase appears to be a side-scrolling mobile RPG that has all the lead characters battling monsters. Based on the limited visuals, it is possible that the fights could involve multiple players. Given the craze about multiplayer, the second DanMachi game could also allow more than one player to join a single gaming session, and players could unleash special combo attacks.

[Featured Image by Suzuhito Yasuda/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka/SB Creative]