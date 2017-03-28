‘Arrow’ Brings Katie Cassidy Back, But With A Twist

Katie Cassidy started out on Arrow as Black Canary, a role which she brought to life with such great ferocity that fans were shocked and devastated by that DC character’s demise in the April 6 episode. While that Arrow episode, titled “Eleven-Fifty-Nine” saw the end of Black Canary, Cassidy returned in a new role, playing Black Siren, who is essentially a doppelgänger of that former Laurel Lance character. The return of Katie to Arrow certainly came as a surprise to fans, who had still been mourning her loss, but, as the Arrowverse has proven time and again, death is not always the end.

Katie Cassidy Comes Back To Arrow As A Regular

As a part of the DC Entertainment universe, Arrow keeps its fans on their toes with twists and unexpected character changes along a path of an ever expanding story arc, so killing off Katie Cassidy’s character and bringing the actress back in a new role might just be considered business as usual. Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim tells Entertainment Weekly that the writers are essentially slaves to the story, taking events wherever chance leads them, and explains last season’s story arc necessitated the death of Laurel Lance, a.k.a. Black Canary.

Guggenheim also shared that, even as they wrote out the death of Cassidy’s character, they knew they were going to find a way to bring her back in some fashion. Upon the death of Black Canary, Katie’s co-stars expressed admiration of Katie as an actress and regretted losing her, so it seems everyone connected with Arrow was eager to bring her back.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren, though as her appearances on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family,” says Marc, who oversees Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

In fact, Black Siren will be a more stable role for Cassidy. Previously, Katie has been a recurring character on Arrow, but, beginning with the final two episodes of this season and returning for season 6, Katie Cassidy will be a series regular as Black Siren.

Arrow Star Katie Cassidy Is The Latest Celebrity To Have Nude Photos Leaked

Comicbook reports that the Arrow actress has been one of the latest celebrities to have her nude photos hacked and leaked online and, while representatives for Ms. Cassidy have been notified about the leak, there’s no word if Katie is going to pursue any kind of legal action. Also included in this recent act of hacks were nude photos of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried with both of those actresses expressing interest in filing a lawsuit over the hack, but it’s too soon to tell if Ms. Cassidy will be joining that growing trend.

Previously in 2014, another similar hack was committed and the offender was caught and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Law enforcement is currently investigating the latest hacks.

At the time of the 2014 hacks, officials shared that the hacks were committed by individuals through a targeted attack on celebrity users’ account names, passwords, and security sessions, instead of by a breach of the hosting web services. It had been suspected that a wider breach of Apple’s iCloud or Find My iPhone had occurred, but that turned out to not be the case.

In the end, Katie Cassidy may opt not to pursue legal action over the leaked nude photos, since the damage can’t be undone and pursuing a lawsuit may only attract greater attention to the hack and the photos. Another option for the Arrow actress would be to have her lawyer issue a DMCA notice, simply forcing various websites to take down the nude photos.

The next episode of Arrow airs on Wednesday, March 29 on the CW network.

[Featured Image by CW]