Watch Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh 2nd ODI Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

Bangladesh cricket is off to a flying start in the 2017 season, with a chance to win their first-ever series against Sri Lanka as the second ODI in their three-match series will live stream from Dambulla Sri Lanka — after the Tigers captured the second Test, winning their first Test match against Sri Lanka and only the ninth Test victory in 100 since Bangladesh gained Test status 17 years ago.

In the first One Day International, on Saturday, opener Tamim Iqbal posted 127 to lead Bangladesh to their second highest ODI total with 324. Sri Lanka’s reply as stifled by the Bangladesh bowlers, led by three wickets from Mustafizur Rahman, who did not even join the bowling rotation until the 19th over.

Now the series becomes Bangladesh’s to win if they can duplicate that performance in the second ODI on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI match see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match is scheduled to get underway at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, March 28. In Bangladesh, that start time will be 3 p.m., but cricket fans in the United States will need to set their alarms to catch the match streaming live. The game will start at 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2 a.m. Pacific.

An already injury-hobbled Sri Lanka squad suffered another blow on Monday when the team revealed that wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella suffered a hairline fracture to his left hand and will miss the remainder of the ODI series.

Here are the likely teams for Tuesday’s second ODI.

Sri Lanka: 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Upul Tharanga (captain), 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Dinesh Chandimal, 5 Asela Gunaratne, 6 Milinda Siriwardana, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva/Sachith Pathirana, 8 Thisara Perera, 9 Suranga Lakmal/Nuwan Pradeep, 10 Nuwan Kulasekara, 11 Lakshan Sandakan.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mosaddek Hossain, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Mehedi Hasan, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Taskin Ahmed.

Gazi TV will live stream the second Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match of the three-match series at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only.

The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second ODI cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Certain promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Wednesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first ODU cricket match. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet, however, would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second ODI match will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package.

[Featured Image By Eranga Jayawardena/AP Images]