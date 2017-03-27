Immensely popular film franchise Resident Evil or as it known in Japan, Biohazard, will have a third installment of animated feature film titled Resident Evil: Vendetta. The movie moves away from the traditional storylines of the live action movies, indicated a few of the official trailers of the upcoming movie.

Dashing the hopes of Resident Evil fans who were expecting a full-length anime of the franchise, Capcom, in association with Biohazard creators Shinji Mikami, Tokuro Fujiwara, instead, confirmed there is a third animated movie in the works titled Resident Evil: Vendetta. Interestingly, there appears to be a single-day screening of the movie in North America. Sony and Fathom Events are joining hands to jointly release the CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) based movie in theaters on June 19. Incidentally, fans of the franchise across the globe will be able to watch the horror/thriller/action movie a couple of weeks sooner, as the international release of Resident Evil: Vendetta has been slated for May 17.

North American fans of Resident Evil will have a chance to buy tickets from the official Fathom Event website, as well as at participating theater box offices. Tickets sales are expected to kick-off on March 31, and judging by the limited screening days, the tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Capcom chose to announce the movie at Tokyo Game Show, but back then, had merely confirmed that the third installment of the massively popular CG animated film franchise will be released sometime in the spring of 2017 in Japan.

Resident Evil: Vendetta will feature the fan-favorite characters Leon S. Kennedy (Matt Mercer), Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman) and Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill). It is produced by Marza Animation Planet. The movie has been written by Makoto Fukami, who has given such hits such as Psycho Pass. Vendetta has been directed by Takanori Tsujimoto. The talented director has been guiding force behind movies like Bushido Man. Speaking about the latest Resident Evil animated movie, Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said the following.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Resident Evil: Vendetta’ to the big screen for its U.S. debut. This sequel is even scarier and more thrill-inducing than the previous titles, with mind blowing CG animation that should be seen on 40-foot screens with the highest quality sound and visuals to further enhance the fan experience of this beloved franchise.”

Interestingly, the animated movie appears to be more closely related to the game Biohazard: Vendetta that is based on the Resident Evil franchise. It is supposed to be a follow-up to 2012’s Resident Evil: Damnation and 2008’s Resident Evil: Degeneration, reported Anime News Network. The trailers indicate that at least some part of the action takes place in the dreaded Spencer Mansion. Built in the Arklay Mountains that is located on the outskirts of Raccoon City, the scary architecture is expected to be crawling with bloodthirsty and surprisingly agile zombies. Interestingly, the teaser videos show Chris is the one who dares to confront the army of the undead.



The makers of the movie have indicated that Resident Evil: Vendetta might act as a connecting bridge between the events that take place in the sixth and seventh installment of the Resident Evil movies. In other words, although the latest animated movie may be more closely associated with the video game, it would help fans of the franchise get a feature that fills in the missing gaps.

